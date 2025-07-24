Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag schwächer
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,6 Prozent auf 75,21 USD ab.
Die Aktie verlor um 15:52 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,6 Prozent auf 75,21 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 75,16 USD nach. Mit einem Wert von 75,82 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 35.478 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 26.11.2024 markierte das Papier bei 92,78 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie liegt somit 18,94 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 26,78 Prozent.
Im Jahr 2025 erhielten Zoom Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.
Zoom Communications gewährte am 21.05.2025 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,81 USD, nach 0,69 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Zoom Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,17 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Zoom Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2026 voraussichtlich am 25.08.2025 präsentieren.
Experten taxieren den Zoom Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2026 auf 5,61 USD je Aktie.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
