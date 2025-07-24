DAX24.160 -0,6%ESt505.341 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto15,50 -1,2%Dow44.800 +0,2%Nas21.097 +0,2%Bitcoin98.209 -2,5%Euro1,1732 -0,2%Öl68,88 -0,7%Gold3.335 -1,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T PUMA 696960 RENK RENK73 Infineon 623100 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 SAP 716460 BASF BASF11 DroneShield A2DMAA
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zoll-Konflikt: DAX tiefer -- Wall Street höher -- Intel macht weniger Gewinn -- VW senkt Prognose erneut -- Rheinmetall & Co., Droneshield, Novo Nordisk, Palantir, Newmont im Fokus
Top News
Eli Lilly-Aktie im Plus: EMA empfiehlt Zulassung von weiterem Alzheimer-Medikament Eli Lilly-Aktie im Plus: EMA empfiehlt Zulassung von weiterem Alzheimer-Medikament
Bloom Energy liefert saubere Energie für Oracles KI-Offensive. UBS-Analysten erhöhen das Kursziel deutlich von 29 USD auf 51 USD (+58 %) Bloom Energy liefert saubere Energie für Oracles KI-Offensive. UBS-Analysten erhöhen das Kursziel deutlich von 29 USD auf 51 USD (+58 %)
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Ãœbersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Wie Urlaubsgeld. Nur jeden Monat. Plan12. Jetzt mehr erfahren!
Zoom Communications im Fokus

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag schwächer

25.07.25 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications am Nachmittag schwächer

Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,6 Prozent auf 75,21 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
64,22 EUR 0,01 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 15:52 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,6 Prozent auf 75,21 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 75,16 USD nach. Mit einem Wert von 75,82 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 35.478 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 26.11.2024 markierte das Papier bei 92,78 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie liegt somit 18,94 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Bei 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 13.08.2024 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 26,78 Prozent.

Im Jahr 2025 erhielten Zoom Communications-Anleger einen Gewinnanteil in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD.

Zoom Communications gewährte am 21.05.2025 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2025 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,81 USD, nach 0,69 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Zoom Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,17 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,93 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2026 voraussichtlich am 25.08.2025 präsentieren.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2026 auf 5,61 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie etwas fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications schnellt hoch

Ausblick: Zoom Communications stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor

Zoom-Aktie im Fokus: Störung bei Videokonferenz-Dienst

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen