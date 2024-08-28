Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications kommt am Nachmittag kaum vom Fleck

Notierung im Fokus

Mit nur geringen Kursbewegungen zeigt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel kaum unverändert zum Vortag. Es stand ein Kurs von 70,65 USD an der Tafel.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 15:53 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ bei 70,65 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 71,13 USD zu. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 70,41 USD. Mit einem Wert von 70,81 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten 88.645 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei einem Wert von 75,91 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (06.09.2023). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 6,92 Prozent niedriger. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 55,07 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Abschläge von 22,05 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Am 21.08.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2024 – vorgestellt. Das EPS belief sich auf 0,71 USD gegenüber 0,61 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,16 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2025 voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2025 auf 5,33 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

