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Tops & Flops

April 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

01.05.26 03:04 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.: So entwickelten sich die Kryptokurse im April 2026 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8521 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9995 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8523 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9997 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
65.261,4953 EUR 188,2107 EUR 0,29%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
76.548,1350 USD 208,8518 USD 0,27%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.929,2952 EUR 5,3843 EUR 0,28%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.262,9569 USD 5,9634 USD 0,26%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
71,1013 EUR 0,3122 EUR 0,44%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
83,3979 USD 0,3533 USD 0,43%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,0921 EUR 0,0013 EUR 1,45%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1081 USD 0,0015 USD 1,43%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,1675 EUR 0,0017 EUR 0,14%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
1,3694 USD 0,0018 USD 0,13%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
525,3659 EUR 0,9828 EUR 0,19%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
616,2253 USD 1,0568 USD 0,17%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2783 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3265 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,2106 EUR 0,0007 EUR 0,32%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,2470 USD 0,0008 USD 0,31%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
71,0202 EUR 0,2629 EUR 0,37%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
83,3028 USD 0,2954 USD 0,36%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
47,1438 EUR 0,1097 EUR 0,23%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
55,2971 USD 0,1201 USD 0,22%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im April 2026

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im April 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.04.2026 und dem 30.04.2026. Stand ist der 30.04.2026.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -13,06 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Uniswap

Uniswap: -10,57 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Stellar

Stellar: -5,94 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Polkadot

Polkadot: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -2,20 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Neo

Neo: -1,74 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Cardano

Cardano: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Tether

Tether: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Avalanche

Avalanche: 0,15 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 1,00 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ripple

Ripple: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Chainlink

Chainlink: 2,13 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: VeChain

VeChain: 2,23 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Solana

Solana: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 3,11 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Tron

Tron: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Litecoin

Litecoin: 3,35 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Tezos

Tezos: 4,37 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 5,18 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 5,58 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ethereum

Ethereum: 5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Toncoin

Toncoin: 6,48 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 12,07 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 12,25 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Monero

Monero: 12,80 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 15,87 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com