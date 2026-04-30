April 2026: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im April 2026 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.04.2026 und dem 30.04.2026. Stand ist der 30.04.2026.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -13,06 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Uniswap
Uniswap: -10,57 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Stellar
Stellar: -5,94 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Polkadot
Polkadot: -3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -2,20 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Neo
Neo: -1,74 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Cardano
Cardano: -0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Tether
Tether: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Avalanche
Avalanche: 0,15 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 1,00 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ripple
Ripple: 1,54 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Chainlink
Chainlink: 2,13 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: VeChain
VeChain: 2,23 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Solana
Solana: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 3,11 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Tron
Tron: 3,14 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Litecoin
Litecoin: 3,35 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Tezos
Tezos: 4,37 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 5,18 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 5,58 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Ethereum
Ethereum: 5,87 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Toncoin
Toncoin: 6,48 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 12,07 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 12,25 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Monero
Monero: 12,80 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 15,87 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
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Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com