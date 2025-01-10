Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 02/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 05.01.2025 und dem 10.01.2025. Stand ist der 10.01.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Chainlink
Chainlink: -15,76 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Avalanche
Avalanche: -15,71 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Cardano
Cardano: -15,66 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -14,56 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Polkadot
Polkadot: -13,94 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -13,87 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Tezos
Tezos: -13,25 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Solana
Solana: -13,14 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: VeChain
VeChain: -13,06 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Uniswap
Uniswap: -12,68 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Polygon
Polygon: -12,62 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -11,31 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -10,64 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum
Ethereum: -10,64 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -10,00 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Litecoin
Litecoin: -9,00 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Stellar
Stellar: -8,98 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -8,83 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tron
Tron: -8,58 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Toncoin
Toncoin: -8,37 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Neo
Neo: -7,45 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -6,55 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Ripple
Ripple: -4,93 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,65 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -2,44 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Monero
Monero: -0,03 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com