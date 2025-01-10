DAX20.215 -0,5%ESt504.977 -0,8%Top 10 Crypto15,32 +3,9%Dow41.938 -1,6%Nas19.162 -1,6%Bitcoin92.118 -0,1%Euro1,0242 -0,6%Öl79,79 +3,4%Gold2.690 ±0,0%
Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche getan

12.01.25 02:43 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 2: So schlugen sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9748 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9996 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
92.118,1863 EUR -105,7157 EUR -0,11%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
94.462,5581 USD -108,4061 USD -0,11%
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.198,3214 EUR -3,2320 EUR -0,10%
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.279,7175 USD -3,3143 USD -0,10%
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,4724 EUR -0,0398 EUR -1,58%
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,5353 USD -0,0408 USD -1,58%
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9751 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
182,5595 EUR -0,8586 EUR -0,47%
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
187,2056 USD -0,8805 USD -0,47%
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,3308 EUR -0,0022 EUR -0,65%
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,3392 USD -0,0022 USD -0,65%
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
182,6527 EUR -0,9126 EUR -0,50%
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
187,3011 USD -0,9358 USD -0,50%
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
678,9362 EUR -0,5191 EUR -0,08%
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
696,2148 USD -0,5324 USD -0,08%
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,9972 EUR 0,0269 EUR 2,77%
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
1,0225 USD 0,0276 USD 2,77%
XLM/EUR (Stellar-Euro)
0,4269 EUR -0,0080 EUR -1,83%
XLM/USD (Stellar-US-Dollar)
0,4377 USD -0,0082 USD -1,83%
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2346 EUR -0,0004 EUR -0,18%
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2406 USD -0,0004 USD -0,18%
So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 2

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 02/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 05.01.2025 und dem 10.01.2025. Stand ist der 10.01.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Chainlink

Chainlink: -15,76 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Avalanche

Avalanche: -15,71 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Cardano

Cardano: -15,66 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -14,56 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Polkadot

Polkadot: -13,94 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -13,87 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tezos

Tezos: -13,25 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Solana

Solana: -13,14 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: VeChain

VeChain: -13,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Uniswap

Uniswap: -12,68 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Polygon

Polygon: -12,62 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -11,31 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -10,64 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ethereum

Ethereum: -10,64 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -10,00 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Litecoin

Litecoin: -9,00 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Stellar

Stellar: -8,98 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -8,83 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Tron

Tron: -8,58 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Toncoin

Toncoin: -8,37 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Neo

Neo: -7,45 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -6,55 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Ripple

Ripple: -4,93 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -4,65 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -2,44 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Monero

Monero: -0,03 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com