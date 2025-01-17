DAX20.903 +1,2%ESt505.148 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto16,57 +0,5%Dow43.488 +0,8%Nas19.630 +1,5%Bitcoin101.376 -0,2%Euro1,0273 -0,3%Öl80,73 -0,8%Gold2.702 ±0,0%
Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche getan

19.01.25 01:57 Uhr
Kryptomarkt in KW 3: So schlugen sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9727 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9990 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
101.375,9582 EUR -194,9351 EUR -0,19%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
104.113,0914 USD -200,1983 USD -0,19%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.254,2752 EUR 34,6133 EUR 1,08%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.342,1401 USD 35,5478 USD 1,08%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
248,8156 EUR -6,4201 EUR -2,52%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
255,5336 USD -6,5934 USD -2,52%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9737 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
249,6769 EUR -6,1581 EUR -2,41%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
256,4181 USD -6,3244 USD -2,41%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
3,1671 EUR -0,0271 EUR -0,85%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
3,2526 USD -0,0278 USD -0,85%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,3898 EUR 0,0040 EUR 1,03%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,4004 USD 0,0041 USD 1,03%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
693,3946 EUR 2,4245 EUR 0,35%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
712,1161 USD 2,4899 USD 0,35%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
1,0969 EUR 0,0248 EUR 2,31%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
1,1266 USD 0,0255 USD 2,31%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2371 EUR 0,0013 EUR 0,56%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2435 USD 0,0014 USD 0,56%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
123,1666 EUR 0,9565 EUR 0,78%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
126,4921 USD 0,9823 USD 0,78%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 3

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 03/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 12.01.2025 und dem 17.01.2025. Stand ist der 17.01.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Dai

Dai: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Tether

Tether: 0,06 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 4,76 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Toncoin

Toncoin: 5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 5,36 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Ethereum

Ethereum: 5,43 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 6,68 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Tron

Tron: 6,82 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 6,92 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 8,47 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Uniswap

Uniswap: 9,62 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 10,74 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 10,79 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 11,24 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Tezos

Tezos: 12,41 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Polkadot

Polkadot: 12,71 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Avalanche

Avalanche: 12,94 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Polygon

Polygon: 13,08 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 13,21 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Neo

Neo: 13,77 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Monero

Monero: 14,52 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Stellar

Stellar: 14,67 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Cardano

Cardano: 16,56 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Solana

Solana: 17,42 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 23,98 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Chainlink

Chainlink: 24,18 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: VeChain

VeChain: 24,64 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ripple

Ripple: 29,78 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Litecoin

Litecoin: 33,96 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com