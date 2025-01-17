Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 03/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 12.01.2025 und dem 17.01.2025. Stand ist der 17.01.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Dai
Dai: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Tether
Tether: 0,06 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 4,76 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Toncoin
Toncoin: 5,32 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 5,36 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Ethereum
Ethereum: 5,43 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 6,68 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Tron
Tron: 6,82 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 6,92 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 8,47 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Uniswap
Uniswap: 9,62 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 10,74 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 10,79 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 11,24 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Tezos
Tezos: 12,41 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Polkadot
Polkadot: 12,71 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Avalanche
Avalanche: 12,94 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Polygon
Polygon: 13,08 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 13,21 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Neo
Neo: 13,77 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Monero
Monero: 14,52 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Stellar
Stellar: 14,67 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Cardano
Cardano: 16,56 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Solana
Solana: 17,42 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 23,98 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Chainlink
Chainlink: 24,18 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: VeChain
VeChain: 24,64 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Ripple
Ripple: 29,78 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Litecoin
Litecoin: 33,96 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
