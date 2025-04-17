KW 16: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 16/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 13.04.2025 und dem 18.04.2025. Stand ist der 18.04.2025.
Platz 29: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -5,57 Prozent
Platz 28: Tron
Tron: -4,55 Prozent
Platz 27: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -4,28 Prozent
Platz 26: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -4,10 Prozent
Platz 25: Uniswap
Uniswap: -3,43 Prozent
Platz 24: Cardano
Cardano: -3,36 Prozent
Platz 23: Avalanche
Avalanche: -3,30 Prozent
Platz 22: Ripple
Ripple: -2,82 Prozent
Platz 21: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,29 Prozent
Platz 20: Ethereum
Ethereum: -1,02 Prozent
Platz 19: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -0,94 Prozent
Platz 18: Chainlink
Chainlink: -0,86 Prozent
Platz 17: Tezos
Tezos: -0,81 Prozent
Platz 16: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -0,15 Prozent
Platz 15: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 14: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 13: Tether
Tether: 0,03 Prozent
Platz 12: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 0,35 Prozent
Platz 11: Polkadot
Polkadot: 0,70 Prozent
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 0,81 Prozent
Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,93 Prozent
Platz 8: VeChain
VeChain: 1,43 Prozent
Platz 7: Stellar
Stellar: 1,54 Prozent
Platz 6: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 1,65 Prozent
Platz 5: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 1,67 Prozent
Platz 4: Solana
Solana: 3,54 Prozent
Platz 3: Neo
Neo: 5,34 Prozent
Platz 2: Toncoin
Toncoin: 5,97 Prozent
Platz 1: Monero
Monero: 6,63 Prozent
