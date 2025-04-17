DAX21.206 -0,5%ESt504.935 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto11,33 +4,4%Dow39.142 -1,3%Nas16.286 -0,1%Bitcoin74.944 +0,8%Euro1,1479 +0,8%Öl67,35 -0,7%Gold3.357 +0,9%
21.04.25 02:01 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 16: So performten Bitcoin, Ethereum & der Rest des Marktes

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 16

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 16/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 13.04.2025 und dem 18.04.2025. Stand ist der 18.04.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -5,57 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Tron

Tron: -4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -4,28 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -4,10 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Uniswap

Uniswap: -3,43 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Cardano

Cardano: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Avalanche

Avalanche: -3,30 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Ripple

Ripple: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ethereum

Ethereum: -1,02 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Chainlink

Chainlink: -0,86 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Tezos

Tezos: -0,81 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -0,15 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tether

Tether: 0,03 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 0,35 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Polkadot

Polkadot: 0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 0,93 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: VeChain

VeChain: 1,43 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Stellar

Stellar: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 1,65 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 1,67 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Solana

Solana: 3,54 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Neo

Neo: 5,34 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Toncoin

Toncoin: 5,97 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Monero

Monero: 6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

