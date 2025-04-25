DAX22.242 +0,8%ESt505.154 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto12,60 +5,9%Dow40.114 +0,1%Nas17.383 +1,3%Bitcoin83.061 ±0,0%Euro1,1410 ±0,0%Öl66,91 +0,6%Gold3.315 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Lufthansa 823212 Palantir A2QA4J BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich fester -- Alphabet meldet Gewinnsprung - Deal mit Palantir -- BYD mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- Merck, Intel, BioNTech, Apple, Bayer im Fokus
Top News
Trump und Selenskyj beraten in Rom über Ukraine-Krieg - Trump droht Putin Trump und Selenskyj beraten in Rom über Ukraine-Krieg - Trump droht Putin
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co. Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 17: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

27.04.25 01:11 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 17: So performten Bitcoin, Ethereum & der Rest des Marktes | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8781 EUR 0,0006 EUR 0,07%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0004 USD -0,0003 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
83.082,9336 EUR 47,9692 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
94.659,8309 USD -42,4552 USD -0,04%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.599,8774 EUR 32,1926 EUR 2,05%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.822,8066 USD 34,8450 USD 1,95%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8777 EUR 0,0010 EUR 0,11%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,9247 EUR 0,0102 EUR 0,53%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,1928 USD 0,0094 USD 0,43%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
130,7897 EUR -1,5578 EUR -1,18%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
149,0141 USD -1,9297 USD -1,28%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
533,0974 EUR 6,8423 EUR 1,30%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
607,3800 USD 7,1803 USD 1,20%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1596 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,04%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1818 USD -0,0003 USD -0,14%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
130,7975 EUR -1,5841 EUR -1,20%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
149,0230 USD -1,9596 USD -1,30%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2211 EUR 0,0090 EUR 4,23%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2519 USD 0,0100 USD 4,12%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6212 EUR -0,0044 EUR -0,70%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,7078 USD -0,0057 USD -0,80%
Charts|News
WLD/EUR (Worldcoin-Euro)
1,0943 EUR 0,1735 EUR 18,85%
Charts|News
WLD/USD (Worldcoin-US-Dollar)
1,2467 USD 0,1966 USD 18,72%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 17

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 17/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 20.04.2025 und dem 25.04.2025. Stand ist der 25.04.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -0,56 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tron

Tron: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dai

Dai: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Tether

Tether: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 2,20 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ripple

Ripple: 6,17 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Monero

Monero: 6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 7,21 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Toncoin

Toncoin: 7,47 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Polkadot

Polkadot: 10,95 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Solana

Solana: 11,09 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Litecoin

Litecoin: 11,35 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 11,50 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 11,77 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 11,82 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tezos

Tezos: 12,80 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Uniswap

Uniswap: 13,19 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 13,36 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 13,96 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Ethereum

Ethereum: 14,00 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: VeChain

VeChain: 14,07 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Chainlink

Chainlink: 14,46 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Neo

Neo: 15,12 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Avalanche

Avalanche: 16,15 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Cardano

Cardano: 16,23 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 17,81 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Stellar

Stellar: 18,43 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 26,32 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com