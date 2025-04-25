KW 17: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 17/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 20.04.2025 und dem 25.04.2025. Stand ist der 25.04.2025.
Platz 29: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -0,56 Prozent
Platz 28: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 27: Tron
Tron: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 26: Dai
Dai: 0,01 Prozent
Platz 25: Tether
Tether: 0,05 Prozent
Platz 24: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 2,20 Prozent
Platz 23: Ripple
Ripple: 6,17 Prozent
Platz 22: Monero
Monero: 6,69 Prozent
Platz 21: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 7,21 Prozent
Platz 20: Toncoin
Toncoin: 7,47 Prozent
Platz 19: Polkadot
Polkadot: 10,95 Prozent
Platz 18: Solana
Solana: 11,09 Prozent
Platz 17: Litecoin
Litecoin: 11,35 Prozent
Platz 16: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 11,50 Prozent
Platz 15: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 11,77 Prozent
Platz 14: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 11,82 Prozent
Platz 13: Tezos
Tezos: 12,80 Prozent
Platz 12: Uniswap
Uniswap: 13,19 Prozent
Platz 11: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 13,36 Prozent
Platz 10: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 13,96 Prozent
Platz 9: Ethereum
Ethereum: 14,00 Prozent
Platz 8: VeChain
VeChain: 14,07 Prozent
Platz 7: Chainlink
Chainlink: 14,46 Prozent
Platz 6: Neo
Neo: 15,12 Prozent
Platz 5: Avalanche
Avalanche: 16,15 Prozent
Platz 4: Cardano
Cardano: 16,23 Prozent
Platz 3: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 17,81 Prozent
Platz 2: Stellar
Stellar: 18,43 Prozent
Platz 1: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 26,32 Prozent
