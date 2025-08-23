DAX24.363 +0,3%ESt505.488 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto16,50 +5,3%Dow45.632 +1,9%Nas21.497 +1,9%Bitcoin98.509 +0,1%Euro1,1721 ±0,0%Öl67,79 +0,2%Gold3.372 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Rheinmetall 703000 Palantir A2QA4J Intel 855681 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Bayer BAY001 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 RENK RENK73 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow klettert nach Powell-Rede auf Rekordhoch -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- NVIDIA stoppt Zulieferer für H2O-KI-Chip in China -- Zoom, DroneShield, BYD, Novo Nordisk, Rüstungsaktien im Fokus
Top News
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 34 Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 34
Aktien von Microsoft, Apple & Co. im Visier: Diese Werte hat Jeremy Grantham im zweiten Quartal 2025 im Depot Aktien von Microsoft, Apple & Co. im Visier: Diese Werte hat Jeremy Grantham im zweiten Quartal 2025 im Depot
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 34: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

24.08.25 02:33 Uhr
Kryptowährungen KW 34: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. in dieser Woche | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8529 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,02%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0002 USD 0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
98.509,2727 EUR 83,8802 EUR 0,09%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
115.472,5345 USD 98,3243 USD 0,09%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
4.085,2846 EUR 12,6455 EUR 0,31%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
4.788,7692 USD 14,8231 USD 0,31%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8530 EUR -0,0000 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8530 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
177,5329 EUR 3,5423 EUR 2,04%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
208,1040 USD 4,1523 USD 2,04%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,6239 EUR 0,0249 EUR 0,96%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
3,0757 USD 0,0292 USD 0,96%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
752,8038 EUR 1,9463 EUR 0,26%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
882,4363 USD 2,2815 USD 0,26%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,2026 EUR 0,0014 EUR 0,68%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,2375 USD 0,0016 USD 0,68%
Charts|News
LINK/EUR (Chainlink-Euro)
22,1298 EUR -0,2907 EUR -1,30%
Charts|News
LINK/USD (Chainlink-US-Dollar)
25,9406 USD -0,3408 USD -1,30%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,7827 EUR 0,0038 EUR 0,49%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,9175 USD 0,0045 USD 0,49%
Charts|News
AVAX/EUR (Avalanche-Euro)
22,2660 EUR -0,0906 EUR -0,41%
Charts|News
AVAX/USD (Avalanche-US-Dollar)
26,1003 USD -0,1062 USD -0,41%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 34

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 34/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 17.08.2025 und dem 22.08.2025. Stand ist der 22.08.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Cardano

Cardano: -5,26 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Toncoin

Toncoin: -5,00 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Avalanche

Avalanche: -2,59 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ripple

Ripple: -1,87 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Stellar

Stellar: -1,85 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Polkadot

Polkadot: -1,78 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Tezos

Tezos: -1,55 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Monero

Monero: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -1,03 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: VeChain

VeChain: -0,73 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Litecoin

Litecoin: -0,66 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tether

Tether: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Uniswap

Uniswap: 0,23 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,71 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Solana

Solana: 1,74 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Tron

Tron: 1,89 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 2,57 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 2,58 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 3,37 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Chainlink

Chainlink: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 3,61 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ethereum

Ethereum: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Neo

Neo: 10,01 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com