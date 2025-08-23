KW 34: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 34/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 17.08.2025 und dem 22.08.2025. Stand ist der 22.08.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Cardano
Cardano: -5,26 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Toncoin
Toncoin: -5,00 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Avalanche
Avalanche: -2,59 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ripple
Ripple: -1,87 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Stellar
Stellar: -1,85 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -1,79 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Polkadot
Polkadot: -1,78 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Tezos
Tezos: -1,55 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Monero
Monero: -1,31 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -1,03 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -0,97 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: VeChain
VeChain: -0,73 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Litecoin
Litecoin: -0,66 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Tether
Tether: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Uniswap
Uniswap: 0,23 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,71 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Solana
Solana: 1,74 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Tron
Tron: 1,89 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 2,57 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 2,58 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 3,37 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Chainlink
Chainlink: 3,55 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 3,61 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Ethereum
Ethereum: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Neo
Neo: 10,01 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
