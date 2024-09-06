DAX18.302 -1,5%ESt504.738 -1,6%MSCIW3.519 -1,4%Dow40.345 -1,0%Nas16.691 -2,6%Bitcoin48.921 +0,1%Euro1,1083 -0,2%Öl71,47 -1,9%Gold2.498 ±0,0%
Tops & Flops

KW 36: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

08.09.24 02:14 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 36: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 36

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 36/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 06.09.2024. Stand ist der 06.09.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Polygon

Polygon: -8,95 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Toncoin

Toncoin: -8,51 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Chainlink

Chainlink: -6,88 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -5,87 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ethereum

Ethereum: -5,70 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Tron

Tron: -4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -4,61 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Cardano

Cardano: -4,47 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ripple

Ripple: -4,08 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -4,03 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: -3,60 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -3,32 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: VeChain

VeChain: -2,42 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Stellar

Stellar: -2,06 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Polkadot

Polkadot: -1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -1,79 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Avalanche

Avalanche: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Solana

Solana: -0,82 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Neo

Neo: -0,61 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -0,59 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: -0,11 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Monero

Monero: 0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Litecoin

Litecoin: 0,48 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 9,56 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com