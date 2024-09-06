KW 36: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 36/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.09.2024 und dem 06.09.2024. Stand ist der 06.09.2024.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Polygon
Polygon: -8,95 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Toncoin
Toncoin: -8,51 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Chainlink
Chainlink: -6,88 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -5,87 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Ethereum
Ethereum: -5,70 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -5,53 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -5,53 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Tron
Tron: -4,82 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -4,61 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Cardano
Cardano: -4,47 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ripple
Ripple: -4,08 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -4,03 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: -3,60 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -3,32 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: VeChain
VeChain: -2,42 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Stellar
Stellar: -2,06 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -2,03 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Polkadot
Polkadot: -1,84 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -1,79 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -1,21 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Avalanche
Avalanche: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Solana
Solana: -0,82 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Neo
Neo: -0,61 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -0,59 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: -0,11 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Monero
Monero: 0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Litecoin
Litecoin: 0,48 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 9,56 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
