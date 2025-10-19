DAX23.831 -1,8%Est505.607 -0,8%MSCI World4.296 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto14,86 -0,5%Nas22.680 +0,5%Bitcoin92.126 -0,3%Euro1,1657 ±0,0%Öl61,37 +0,6%Gold4.250 -1,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 DroneShield A2DMAA Allianz 840400 RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Amazon 906866 thyssenkrupp 750000 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 HENSOLDT HAG000 D-Wave Quantum A3DSV9 Plug Power A1JA81 Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- DAX geht unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- Conti übertrifft Prognosen -- BYD, Novo Nordisk, Diginex, European Lithium, Gold, Bitcoin, HPE, Meta im Fokus
Top News
Tesla-Aktie wäre lukrativer gewesen: Roadster weiter in der Warteschleife - YouTuber zieht Konsequenzen Tesla-Aktie wäre lukrativer gewesen: Roadster weiter in der Warteschleife - YouTuber zieht Konsequenzen
KW 42: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 42: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 42: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

19.10.25 01:11 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Wochenentwicklung der Kryptowährungen in KW 42 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8581 EUR 0,0002 EUR 0,03%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0003 USD -0,0000 USD -0,00%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
91.915,2962 EUR 607,4324 EUR 0,67%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
107.145,6170 USD 676,0629 USD 0,63%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
3.335,8287 EUR 49,2392 EUR 1,50%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
3.888,5739 USD 56,2456 USD 1,47%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8577 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,03%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
160,5308 EUR 4,4369 EUR 2,84%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
187,1307 USD 5,1174 USD 2,81%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
938,9234 EUR 19,3285 EUR 2,10%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
1.094,5025 USD 22,2087 USD 2,07%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,0273 EUR 0,0589 EUR 2,99%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,3632 USD 0,0679 USD 2,96%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1627 EUR 0,0042 EUR 2,65%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1897 USD 0,0048 USD 2,61%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
160,5938 EUR 4,2412 EUR 2,71%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
187,2041 USD 4,8891 USD 2,68%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,5443 EUR 0,0084 EUR 1,56%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,6345 USD 0,0096 USD 1,53%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2687 EUR 0,0036 EUR 1,36%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3132 USD 0,0041 USD 1,33%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
78,6719 EUR 1,4043 EUR 1,82%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
91,7078 USD 1,6098 USD 1,79%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 42

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 42/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 12.10.2025 und dem 17.10.2025. Stand ist der 17.10.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -17,70 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -13,82 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -13,67 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Chainlink

Chainlink: -13,07 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Avalanche

Avalanche: -11,95 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -11,28 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Stellar

Stellar: -11,11 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Cardano

Cardano: -11,06 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: VeChain

VeChain: -10,85 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Polkadot

Polkadot: -10,11 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Ripple

Ripple: -9,41 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Tezos

Tezos: -9,32 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -9,13 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Litecoin

Litecoin: -9,01 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Ethereum

Ethereum: -8,89 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -8,77 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -8,18 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Solana

Solana: -7,85 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -7,56 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -7,53 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Uniswap

Uniswap: -7,10 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Toncoin

Toncoin: -6,45 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Monero

Monero: -4,94 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: -4,83 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tron

Tron: -4,49 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Neo

Neo: -2,32 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tether

Tether: -0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com, Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com