KW 42: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 42/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 12.10.2025 und dem 17.10.2025. Stand ist der 17.10.2025.
Platz 29: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -17,70 Prozent
Platz 28: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -13,82 Prozent
Platz 27: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -13,67 Prozent
Platz 26: Chainlink
Chainlink: -13,07 Prozent
Platz 25: Avalanche
Avalanche: -11,95 Prozent
Platz 24: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -11,28 Prozent
Platz 23: Stellar
Stellar: -11,11 Prozent
Platz 22: Cardano
Cardano: -11,06 Prozent
Platz 21: VeChain
VeChain: -10,85 Prozent
Platz 20: Polkadot
Polkadot: -10,11 Prozent
Platz 19: Ripple
Ripple: -9,41 Prozent
Platz 18: Tezos
Tezos: -9,32 Prozent
Platz 17: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -9,13 Prozent
Platz 16: Litecoin
Litecoin: -9,01 Prozent
Platz 15: Ethereum
Ethereum: -8,89 Prozent
Platz 14: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -8,77 Prozent
Platz 13: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -8,18 Prozent
Platz 12: Solana
Solana: -7,85 Prozent
Platz 11: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -7,56 Prozent
Platz 10: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -7,53 Prozent
Platz 9: Uniswap
Uniswap: -7,10 Prozent
Platz 8: Toncoin
Toncoin: -6,45 Prozent
Platz 7: Monero
Monero: -4,94 Prozent
Platz 6: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: -4,83 Prozent
Platz 5: Tron
Tron: -4,49 Prozent
Platz 4: Neo
Neo: -2,32 Prozent
Platz 3: Tether
Tether: -0,05 Prozent
Platz 2: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 1: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
