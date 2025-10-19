Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 42
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 12.10.2025 und dem 17.10.2025. Stand ist der 17.10.2025.
Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: -15,46 Prozent
Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -9,31 Prozent
Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,54 Prozent
Platz 29: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: -3,13 Prozent
Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): -2,65 Prozent
Platz 27: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): -2,56 Prozent
Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): -2,29 Prozent
Platz 25: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -2,24 Prozent
Platz 24: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: -1,98 Prozent
Platz 23: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,41 Prozent
Platz 22: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: -1,35 Prozent
Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,19 Prozent
Platz 20: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: -1,10 Prozent
Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: -1,09 Prozent
Platz 18: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -1,06 Prozent
Platz 17: Reispreis
Reispreis: -0,94 Prozent
Platz 16: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -0,63 Prozent
Platz 15: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: -0,43 Prozent
Platz 14: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,43 Prozent
Platz 13: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 12: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 11: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: 0,84 Prozent
Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 0,99 Prozent
Platz 8: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 2,03 Prozent
Platz 7: Maispreis
Maispreis: 2,66 Prozent
Platz 6: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 3,42 Prozent
Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,08 Prozent
Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,90 Prozent
Platz 3: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: 5,63 Prozent
Platz 2: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 5,65 Prozent
Platz 1: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: 5,68 Prozent
