US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- DAX geht unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- Conti übertrifft Prognosen -- BYD, Novo Nordisk, Diginex, European Lithium, Gold, Bitcoin, HPE, Meta im Fokus
Höhepunkt fast erreicht? Das sagen Analysten zur aktuellen Bitcoin-Entwicklung
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silber, Platin & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 42
19.10.25 02:14 Uhr
KW 42 im Fokus: So entwickelten sich Gold, Öl und andere Rohstoffe | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer unter den Preisentwicklungen bei Rohstoffen.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 42

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 12.10.2025 und dem 17.10.2025. Stand ist der 17.10.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: -15,46 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -9,31 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -3,54 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 29: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: -3,13 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): -2,65 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): -2,56 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): -2,29 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -2,24 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: -1,98 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,41 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: -1,35 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -1,19 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: -1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: -1,09 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -1,06 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Platz 17: Reispreis

Reispreis: -0,94 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,43 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: 0,84 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 0,99 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 8: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Maispreis

Maispreis: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 3,42 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 4,08 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 4: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: 4,90 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 3: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: 5,63 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 5,65 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: 5,68 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com, ded pixto / Shutterstock.com

