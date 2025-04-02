DAX22.391 -0,7%ESt505.304 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto12,09 -0,5%Dow42.225 +0,6%Nas17.601 +0,9%Bitcoin76.605 +1,2%Euro1,0917 +0,8%Öl73,06 -0,4%Gold3.152 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 thyssenkrupp 750000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 HENSOLDT HAG000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Tesla: Auslieferungen in Q1 gefallen -- Trump kündigt neues weitreichendes Zollpaket an - Rheinmetall, CoreWeave, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
Software-Aktien unter Druck: "DOGE" und KI-Zweifel belasten - ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt für den Wiedereinstieg? Software-Aktien unter Druck: "DOGE" und KI-Zweifel belasten - ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt für den Wiedereinstieg?
NBA-Star: Deshalb sind Kryptowährungen der Schlüssel zur finanziellen Freiheit NBA-Star: Deshalb sind Kryptowährungen der Schlüssel zur finanziellen Freiheit
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

März 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen

03.04.25 03:32 Uhr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: So bewegten sich die Kryptokurse im März 2025 | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,9161 EUR -0,0008 EUR -0,09%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
76.604,8861 EUR 926,9610 EUR 1,22%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
83.598,9407 USD 1.091,5487 USD 1,32%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.671,5737 EUR 24,9167 EUR 1,51%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
1.824,1890 USD 28,9313 USD 1,61%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,9161 EUR -0,0011 EUR -0,12%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,8812 EUR 0,0211 EUR 1,13%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,0529 USD 0,0249 USD 1,23%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
109,6427 EUR 1,6168 EUR 1,50%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
119,6531 USD 1,8785 USD 1,60%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
551,2101 EUR 9,7283 EUR 1,80%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
601,5357 USD 11,1886 USD 1,90%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1518 EUR 0,0012 EUR 0,80%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1657 USD 0,0015 USD 0,89%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
109,6944 EUR 1,1570 EUR 1,07%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
119,7096 USD 1,3773 USD 1,16%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,5990 EUR 0,0108 EUR 1,83%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,6537 USD 0,0124 USD 1,93%
Charts|News
LTC/EUR (Litecoin-Euro)
76,3355 EUR 1,2673 EUR 1,69%
Charts|News
LTC/USD (Litecoin-US-Dollar)
83,3050 USD 1,4623 USD 1,79%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2162 EUR 0,0018 EUR 0,86%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,2359 USD 0,0022 USD 0,96%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen im März 2025

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im März 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.03.2025 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Neo

Neo: -45,02 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Litecoin

Litecoin: -32,71 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -28,70 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: VeChain

VeChain: -19,45 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Uniswap

Uniswap: -19,44 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -18,54 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ethereum

Ethereum: -16,70 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -16,59 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Stellar

Stellar: -13,69 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Tezos

Tezos: -13,14 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Avalanche

Avalanche: -12,84 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Polkadot

Polkadot: -12,56 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Solana

Solana: -11,34 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -11,33 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -8,50 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Chainlink

Chainlink: -7,93 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Monero

Monero: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Ripple

Ripple: -2,88 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: -1,83 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,33 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Tether

Tether: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Cardano

Cardano: 0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Tron

Tron: 1,61 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 1,72 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Toncoin

Toncoin: 21,98 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com