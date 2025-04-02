März 2025: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Monatsperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen im März 2025 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 01.03.2025 und dem 31.03.2025. Stand ist der 31.03.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Neo
Neo: -45,02 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Litecoin
Litecoin: -32,71 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -28,70 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: VeChain
VeChain: -19,45 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Uniswap
Uniswap: -19,44 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -18,54 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ethereum
Ethereum: -16,70 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -16,59 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Stellar
Stellar: -13,69 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Tezos
Tezos: -13,14 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Avalanche
Avalanche: -12,84 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Polkadot
Polkadot: -12,56 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Solana
Solana: -11,34 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -11,33 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -8,50 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Chainlink
Chainlink: -7,93 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Monero
Monero: -3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Ripple
Ripple: -2,88 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: -1,83 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,33 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Tether
Tether: 0,05 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Cardano
Cardano: 0,16 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Tron
Tron: 1,61 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 1,72 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Toncoin
Toncoin: 21,98 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com