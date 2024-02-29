DAX 17.792 +0,6%ESt50 4.895 +0,3%MSCI World 3.337 +0,4%Dow 38.996 +0,1%Nas 16.092 +0,9%Bitcoin 57.130 +0,7%Euro 1,0816 +0,1%Öl 82,01 -1,9%Gold 2.041 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 AIXTRON A0WMPJ Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 RENK RENK73 NEL ASA A0B733 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400 Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX auf Rekordjagt -- Asiens Börsen höher -- Daimler Truck mit überraschend starkem Quartal -- Sixt in 2023 mit zweitbestem Gewinn der Geschichte -- thyssenkrupp, Boeing, Airbus im Fokus
Top News
18.000 fest im Blick: DAX auch im März mit neuer Rekordmarke
NYCB-Aktie mit Kursrutsch: CEO geht - Probleme mit "internen Kontrollen"
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Sie wollen sich nicht entscheiden? DJE - Zins & Dividende. Aktien und Anleihen. Stetige Erträge, weniger Schwankungen. Das Beste aus beiden Welten.

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
27,59 EUR +0,10 EUR +0,36 %
STU
27,62 EUR +0,09 EUR +0,33 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 25,47 Mrd. EUR KGV 10,25

WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

UBS AG

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

09:06 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
27,59 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,36%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Die Margendynamik des Supermarktkonzerns zeige eine höhere bereinigte Produkt-Bruttomarge, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.02.2024 / 22:31 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.02.2024 / 22:31 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
28,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
27,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,76%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
27,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,50%
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,25 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

09:06 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
20.02.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.02.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
16.02.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
15.02.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)