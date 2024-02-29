Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Jahreszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Die Margendynamik des Supermarktkonzerns zeige eine höhere bereinigte Produkt-Bruttomarge, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.02.2024 / 22:31 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.02.2024 / 22:31 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
28,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
27,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,76%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
27,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
