Akzo Nobel Aktie

WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Jefferies & Company Inc.

12:26 Uhr
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro belassen. Wie schon im Vorjahr seien die Preise für Farben im Onlinehandel zu Jahresbeginn unter Druck geraten, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Anteil der Onlineverkäufe des Chemie- und Farbenkonzerns sei allerdings begrenzt. Gleichwohl gelte es, die Lage im Blick zu behalten./niw/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 08:41 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2025 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
68,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

12:26 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.01.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
15.01.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.01.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Akzo Nobel auf 'Buy' - Ziel hoch auf 79 Euro