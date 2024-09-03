Jefferies & Company Inc.

Akzo Nobel Buy

12:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro belassen. Wie schon im Vorjahr seien die Preise für Farben im Onlinehandel zu Jahresbeginn unter Druck geraten, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Anteil der Onlineverkäufe des Chemie- und Farbenkonzerns sei allerdings begrenzt. Gleichwohl gelte es, die Lage im Blick zu behalten./niw/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 08:41 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2025 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com