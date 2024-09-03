Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro belassen. Wie schon im Vorjahr seien die Preise für Farben im Onlinehandel zu Jahresbeginn unter Druck geraten, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Der Anteil der Onlineverkäufe des Chemie- und Farbenkonzerns sei allerdings begrenzt. Gleichwohl gelte es, die Lage im Blick zu behalten./niw/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 08:41 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.01.2025 / 19:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
68,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
