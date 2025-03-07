DAX 21.864 +2,7%ESt50 5.087 +2,5%Top 10 Crypto 12,28 +2,5%Dow 39.187 +2,7%Nas 16.300 +2,7%Bitcoin 82.245 -0,1%Euro 1,1393 +0,1%Öl 68,09 +0,4%Gold 3.326 -1,7%
WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

12:51 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) liege um etwa drei Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in seiner ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Dies und der vom Chemiekonzern bekräftigte Ausblick für 2025 dürften am Markt gut aufgenommen werden./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 06:11 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 06:11 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

