ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) liege um etwa drei Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in seiner ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Dies und der vom Chemiekonzern bekräftigte Ausblick für 2025 dürften am Markt gut aufgenommen werden./bek/ag

