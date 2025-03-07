Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) liege um etwa drei Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire in seiner ersten Reaktion am Mittwoch. Dies und der vom Chemiekonzern bekräftigte Ausblick für 2025 dürften am Markt gut aufgenommen werden./bek/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 06:11 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2025 / 06:11 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
