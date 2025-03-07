Deutsche Bank AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 74 auf 70 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Robert Sanders nahm in seiner am Freitag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung des Quartalsberichts Anpassungen am Bewertungsmodell vor. Er schätzt die Absatzvolumina in der Branche generell vorsichtiger ein und berücksichtigt die aktuelle Währungsentwicklung./ag/edh

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.04.2025 / 08:02 / CEST

