Akzo Nobel Aktie
WKN 914188
ISIN NL0000009132
Akzo Nobel Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 74 auf 70 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Robert Sanders nahm in seiner am Freitag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung des Quartalsberichts Anpassungen am Bewertungsmodell vor. Er schätzt die Absatzvolumina in der Branche generell vorsichtiger ein und berücksichtigt die aktuelle Währungsentwicklung./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.04.2025 / 08:02 / CEST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy
|Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
-
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Sanders
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.
|24.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|UBS AG
|23.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.25
|Akzo Nobel Overweight
|Barclays Capital
