WKN 914188

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
Deutsche Bank AG

Akzo Nobel Buy

11:16 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Akzo Nobel von 74 auf 70 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Robert Sanders nahm in seiner am Freitag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung des Quartalsberichts Anpassungen am Bewertungsmodell vor. Er schätzt die Absatzvolumina in der Branche generell vorsichtiger ein und berücksichtigt die aktuelle Währungsentwicklung./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.04.2025 / 08:02 / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Buy

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Sanders 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

24.04.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.04.25 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.04.25 Akzo Nobel Buy UBS AG
23.04.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.04.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

