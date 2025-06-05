DAX 23.844 +0,8%ESt50 5.298 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 13,51 -3,1%Dow 43.387 +0,9%Nas 20.168 +1,0%Bitcoin 91.044 -0,5%Euro 1,1736 +0,3%Öl 68,18 +0,5%Gold 3.261 -2,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Droneshield A2DMAA HENSOLDT HAG000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y RTL 861149 BYD A0M4W9 Lufthansa 823212 Tesla A1CX3T Xiaomi A2JNY1 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Commerzbank CBK100 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Dow höher erwartet -- Nike mit Gewinnrückgang -- RTL kauft Sky Deutschland -- CureVac-Chef wirbt für Übernahme durch BioNTech -- Xiaomi, Bayer, Palantir, Coinbase, Droneshield im Fokus
Top News
Legrand: Infrastruktur-Spezialist vor dem KI-bedingten Wachstumsschub Legrand: Infrastruktur-Spezialist vor dem KI-bedingten Wachstumsschub
Bayer-Aktie gewinnt: Bayer erhält EU-Zulassung für 6-Monats-Behandlungsintervall mit Eylea 8mg Bayer-Aktie gewinnt: Bayer erhält EU-Zulassung für 6-Monats-Behandlungsintervall mit Eylea 8mg
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Volatile Märkte? Mit unserem Bulle & Bär-Depot clever traden - jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Akzo Nobel Aktie

Handeln
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 914188

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0000009132

Diese Aktie wird nicht mehr gehandelt
UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Neutral

13:51 Uhr
Akzo Nobel Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Akzo Nobel mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Erlös aus dem Ausstieg aus dem Indien-Geschäft liege mit etwa 900 Millionen Euro etwas unter der von der UBS geschätzten Milliarde, schrieb Geoff Haire am Freitag./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2025 / 06:57 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
64,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

13:51 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
11:31 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:11 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.06.25 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
26.06.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 64 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie gefragt: Akzo Nobel zeigt wohl Interesse für Lacke-Geschäft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 61 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
RSS Feed
Akzo Nobel N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen