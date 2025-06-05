DAX 23.645 +0,6%ESt50 5.256 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 13,64 -2,4%Dow 42.982 -0,3%Nas 19.974 +0,3%Bitcoin 91.666 -0,1%Euro 1,1714 +0,5%Öl 67,98 +0,6%Gold 3.343 +0,3%
Akzo Nobel Aktie

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Akzo Nobel auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Geoff Haire schraubte in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick seine Gewinnschätzungen für den Farben- und Lacke-Konzern nach unten. Mit Blick auf die Quartalszahlen am 22. Juli liege seine operative Ergebnisschätzung (Ebitda) unter der Konsensprognose, schrieb er. Auch für den Umsatz sei er vorsichtiger./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.06.2025 / 07:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.06.2025 / 07:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Akzo Nobel Neutral

Unternehmen:
Akzo Nobel N.V.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
64,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
-		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Geoff Haire 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

12:41 Akzo Nobel Neutral UBS AG
10:31 Akzo Nobel Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:16 Akzo Nobel Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.06.25 Akzo Nobel Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.06.25 Akzo Nobel Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V.

dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 64 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie gefragt: Akzo Nobel zeigt wohl Interesse für Lacke-Geschäft
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman dreht Akzo Nobel von 'Sell' auf 'Buy'
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Akzo Nobel auf 'Hold' - Ziel runter auf 61 Euro
dpa-afx BASF-Aktie schwach: Analyst setzt auf Konkurrenten
