UBS AG

Akzo Nobel Neutral

12:41 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat Akzo Nobel auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Geoff Haire schraubte in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ausblick seine Gewinnschätzungen für den Farben- und Lacke-Konzern nach unten. Mit Blick auf die Quartalszahlen am 22. Juli liege seine operative Ergebnisschätzung (Ebitda) unter der Konsensprognose, schrieb er. Auch für den Umsatz sei er vorsichtiger./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.06.2025 / 07:00 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.06.2025 / 07:00 / GMT

