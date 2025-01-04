Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,56 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Auch wenn die Umsätze des App-Stores von Apple im vierten Quartal des Jahres 2024 um 15 Prozent gewachsen seien, bleibe er vorsichtig, ob dieses Niveau gehalten werden könne, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2025 / 21:11 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2025 / 21:11 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 236,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 243,36
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,02%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 243,25
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,98%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 235,81
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
