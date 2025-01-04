DAX 19.927 +0,1%ESt50 4.894 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 15,90 -1,5%Dow 42.732 +0,8%Nas 19.622 +1,8%Bitcoin 95.963 +0,5%Euro 1,0339 +0,4%Öl 76,18 -0,7%Gold 2.628 -0,4%
Marktkap. 3,56 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar belassen. Auch wenn die Umsätze des App-Stores von Apple im vierten Quartal des Jahres 2024 um 15 Prozent gewachsen seien, bleibe er vorsichtig, ob dieses Niveau gehalten werden könne, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2025 / 21:11 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.01.2025 / 21:11 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 243,36		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,02%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 243,25		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,98%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 235,81

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

