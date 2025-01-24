DAX 21.301 -0,4%ESt50 5.189 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto 15,83 -5,0%Dow 44.398 -0,1%Nas 19.486 -2,3%Bitcoin 96.456 -1,6%Euro 1,0499 +0,0%Öl 78,07 -0,5%Gold 2.741 -1,1%
BioNTech (ADRs) Aktie

112,80 EUR -0,80 EUR -0,70 %
STU
120,57 USD +2,53 USD +2,14 %
BTT
Marktkap. 27,04 Mrd. EUR

KGV 25,25 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A2PSR2

ISIN US09075V1026

Symbol BNTX

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (ADRs) Neutral

15:21 Uhr
BioNTech (ADRs)
112,80 EUR -0,80 EUR -0,70%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Biontech von 122 auf 120 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Ihre aktualisierten Schätzungen für die Impfstoffhersteller Biontech und Moderna spiegelten die relative Stabilität des US-Marktes für mRNA-Covid-Impfstoffe von 2025 bis 2030 wider, schrieb Analystin Jessica Fye in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. In jedem Jahr erwartet sie einen Mengenrückgang im niedrigen bis mittleren einstelligen Prozentbereich./ck/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.01.2025 / 01:34 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.01.2025 / 01:34 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Unternehmen:
BioNTech (ADRs)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 120,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 118,14		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,57%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 120,57		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,47%
Analyst Name:
Jessica Fye 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 136,17

Analysen zu BioNTech (ADRs)

15:21 BioNTech (ADRs) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.01.25 BioNTech (ADRs) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.12.24 BioNTech (ADRs) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.24 BioNTech (ADRs) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.12.24 BioNTech (ADRs) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
