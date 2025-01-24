BioNTech (ADRs) Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Biontech von 122 auf 120 US-Dollar gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Ihre aktualisierten Schätzungen für die Impfstoffhersteller Biontech und Moderna spiegelten die relative Stabilität des US-Marktes für mRNA-Covid-Impfstoffe von 2025 bis 2030 wider, schrieb Analystin Jessica Fye in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. In jedem Jahr erwartet sie einen Mengenrückgang im niedrigen bis mittleren einstelligen Prozentbereich./ck/tih
Zusammenfassung: BioNTech (ADRs) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
BioNTech (ADRs)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 120,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 118,14
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,57%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 120,57
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,47%
|
Analyst Name:
Jessica Fye
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 136,17
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
