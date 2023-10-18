Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Nur eine Komplettaufspaltung würde die Anlagestory wirklich ändern, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Reaktion auf eine Agenturmeldung zu Verkaufsplänen im Automotive-Bereich./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2023 / 07:00 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental
|SV1WND
|15.03.2024
|80,00
|60,58
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental
|SV7LVJ
|20.09.2024
|85,00
|58,59
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
85,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
61,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
37,63%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
60,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
75,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|15:16
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.10.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.23
|Continental Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15:16
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.10.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.23
|Continental Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.08.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.07.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.06.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.05.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.03.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:16
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.10.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.10.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.10.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.23
|Continental Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)