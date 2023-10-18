DAX 15.045 -0,3%ESt50 4.090 -0,4%MSCI World 2.852 -1,3%Dow 33.709 +0,1%Nas 13.351 +0,3%Bitcoin 27.273 +1,5%Euro 1,0595 +0,5%Öl 91,60 +0,2%Gold 1.958 +0,5%
Continental Aktie

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Deutsche Bank AG

Continental Hold

15:16 Uhr
Continental Hold
Continental AG
60,84 EUR -2,70 EUR -4,25%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 85 Euro belassen. Nur eine Komplettaufspaltung würde die Anlagestory wirklich ändern, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Reaktion auf eine Agenturmeldung zu Verkaufsplänen im Automotive-Bereich./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2023 / 07:00 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

