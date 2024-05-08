Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Continental von 80 auf 70 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Alles komme nun auf das Ausmaß der Erholung der Marge im Autozuliefergeschäft an, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung des Quartalsberichts./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2024 / 08:38 / CET
Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
61,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,53%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
60,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,13%
|
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
80,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|11:21
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.05.24
|Continental Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.05.24
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.05.24
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
