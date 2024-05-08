DAX 18.548 +0,3%ESt50 5.019 -0,4%MSCI World 3.396 -0,2%Dow 39.056 +0,4%Nas 16.303 -0,2%Bitcoin 56.793 -0,2%Euro 1,0735 -0,1%Öl 84,16 +0,5%Gold 2.310 +0,0%
Siemens Energy Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Allianz NVIDIA BVB (Borussia Dortmund) Rheinmetall NEL ASA Tesla Palantir Bayer Amazon Deutsche Bank Infineon Lufthansa RENK
Feiertagshandel: DAX etwas fester -- Robinhood schlägt Erwartungen -- Arm überzeugt Anleger trotz starken Zahlen nicht -- AMC, RENK, Varta, BBVA, Banco de Sabadell im Fokus
Schwacher Handel: STOXX 50 verliert am Mittag
Aufschläge in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind
Continental Aktie

60,80 EUR -0,98 EUR -1,59 %
STU
Marktkap. 12,73 Mrd. EUR KGV 13,32

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Deutsche Bank AG

Continental Hold

11:21 Uhr
Continental Hold
Continental AG
60,80 EUR -0,98 EUR -1,59%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Continental von 80 auf 70 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Alles komme nun auf das Ausmaß der Erholung der Marge im Autozuliefergeschäft an, schrieb Analyst Tim Rokossa in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung des Quartalsberichts./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2024 / 08:38 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
61,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,53%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
60,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,13%
Analyst Name:
Tim Rokossa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
80,75 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

