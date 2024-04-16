Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental nach Zahlen von 67 auf 62 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Ein schwaches erstes Quartal habe den Autozulieferer zu einer Vorab-Veröffentlichung der Zahlen veranlasst, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Erwartungen seien wegen des schwachen Autozuliefergeschäfts deutlich verfehlt worden. Er kürzte seine operativen Gewinnschätzungen (Ebit) bis 2026./tih/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 20:56 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Continental
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
62,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
62,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,96%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
62,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,18%
|
Analyst Name:
George Galliers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
82,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
