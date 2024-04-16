DAX 17.766 -1,4%ESt50 4.917 -1,4%MSCI World 3.297 -0,6%Dow 37.799 +0,2%Nas 15.865 -0,1%Bitcoin 60.099 +0,2%Euro 1,0633 +0,2%Öl 89,66 -0,5%Gold 2.381 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 RENK RENK73 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 TUI TUAG50 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Varta A0TGJ5 Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Unsicherheiten im Blick: DAX vorbörslich behauptet -- Asiens Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- NEL ASA erzielt Umsatzplus -- Fed-Chef mit Hiobsbotschaft -- TUI, adidas, LVMH, Conti im Fokus
Top News
Stabilisierungsversuch: DAX kaum bewegt
ProSieben-Finanzchef: Verkaufspläne erhalten zunehmend Rückenwind - Aktie unter Druck
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Continental Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
62,74 EUR -0,48 EUR -0,76 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 13,17 Mrd. EUR KGV 13,32

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Continental Neutral

08:16 Uhr
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
62,74 EUR -0,48 EUR -0,76%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental nach Zahlen von 67 auf 62 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Ein schwaches erstes Quartal habe den Autozulieferer zu einer Vorab-Veröffentlichung der Zahlen veranlasst, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Erwartungen seien wegen des schwachen Autozuliefergeschäfts deutlich verfehlt worden. Er kürzte seine operativen Gewinnschätzungen (Ebit) bis 2026./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 20:56 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Continental

Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
62,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
62,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,96%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
62,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,18%
Analyst Name:
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
82,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

08:16 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:01 Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.04.24 Continental Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.04.24 Continental Neutral UBS AG
08.04.24 Continental Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Continental AG