+++ CoinShares, Europas größter Krypto ETP Emittent bringt eine neue Marke in Deutschland auf dem Markt. CoinShares physische ETNs für Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin jetzt auf Xetra vorhanden. +++-w-

29.06.2021 17:36

Continental Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Continental von 125 auf 127 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tom Narayan hob in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) im Jahr 2021 an. Grund seien höhere Erwartungen sowohl an die Powertrain-Sparte als auch an das Reifengeschäft./ajx/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 08:36 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 08:36 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
127,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
126,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,13%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
127,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,36%
Analyst Name:
Tom Narayan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
133,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

17:36 Uhr Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
28.06.21 Continental Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
28.06.21 Continental buy UBS AG
24.06.21 Continental overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.06.21 Continental buy UBS AG
mehr Continental AG News
Kursziele Continental Aktie

+5,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,07%
Ø Kursziel: 133,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 9
Sell: 0
110
120
130
140
150
160
UBS AG
162,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 €
Barclays Capital
130,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
115,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
115,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
125,00 €
Morgan Stanley
125,00 €
Warburg Research
160,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
129,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
118,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
155,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
127,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
130,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,07%
Ø Kursziel: 133,92
alle Continental AG Kursziele

