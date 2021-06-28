NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Continental von 125 auf 127 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Analyst Tom Narayan hob in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) im Jahr 2021 an. Grund seien höhere Erwartungen sowohl an die Powertrain-Sparte als auch an das Reifengeschäft./ajx/men