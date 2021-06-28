|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
127,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
126,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,13%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
127,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,36%
|
Analyst Name:
Tom Narayan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
133,92 €
|17:36 Uhr
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.06.21
|Continental Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|24.06.21
|Continental overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
