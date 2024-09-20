DAX 18.784 +0,3%ESt50 4.872 +0,0%MSCI World 3.677 +0,0%Dow 42.063 +0,1%Nas 17.948 -0,4%Bitcoin 57.328 +0,7%Euro 1,1106 -0,5%Öl 74,57 -0,2%Gold 2.620 -0,1%
Boeing wirft Chef von Rüstungs- und Weltraumsparte raus -- Bund verzichtet vorerst auf Verkauf von weiteren Commerzbank-Aktien
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

37,79 EUR -0,11 EUR -0,29 %
STU
Marktkap. 44,29 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

Barclays Capital

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

10:31 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
37,79 EUR -0,11 EUR -0,29%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group vor der Veranstaltung zur Strategie 2030 mit einem Kursziel von 44 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Marco Limite rechnet in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick mit neuen mittelfristigen Zielen des Logistikers./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2024 / 17:10 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.09.2024 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
44,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
37,94 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,97%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
37,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,43%
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,14 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

