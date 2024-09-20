DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 44,29 Mrd. EURKGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für DHL Group vor der Veranstaltung zur Strategie 2030 mit einem Kursziel von 44 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst Marco Limite rechnet in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick mit neuen mittelfristigen Zielen des Logistikers./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2024 / 17:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.09.2024 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: AIF
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
44,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
37,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,97%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
37,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,43%
|
Analyst Name:
Marco Limite
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|10:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10:31
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:56
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.08.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG