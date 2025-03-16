DAX 22.987 +1,9%ESt50 5.404 +1,4%Top 10 Crypto 11,99 +3,3%Dow 41.488 +1,7%Nas 17.754 +2,6%Bitcoin 76.665 +1,0%Euro 1,0874 -0,1%Öl 71,11 +0,7%Gold 2.987 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Steyr Motors A40TC4 HENSOLDT HAG000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F thyssenkrupp 750000 Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 Palantir A2QA4J BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Börsen in Grün -- Klarna plant IPO in den USA -- Baidu mit neuen KI-Modelle -- DHL, Porsche, TikTok im Fokus
Top News
Börsengang: Klarna plant IPO in den USA Börsengang: Klarna plant IPO in den USA
Wochenstart an der Börse: 10 wichtige Fakten Wochenstart an der Börse: 10 wichtige Fakten
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+++ Täglich neue Trading-Ideen mit Tradespot by finanzen.net! Jetzt laden! +++

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
42,77 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,05 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 49,18 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,89
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 555200

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol DPSTF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

08:06 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
42,77 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,05%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Tenor sei insgesamt recht ausgewogen gewesen, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani in ihrem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar nach einer Präsentation der Finanzchefin auf einer JPMorgan-Veranstaltung in New York. Melanie Kreis habe das schwierige Umfeld beleuchtet, sich aber recht zuversichtlich gezeigt, die Handelsunsicherheiten gut zu meistern./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.03.2025 / 19:22 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Deutsche Post

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
50,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
42,73 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,01%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
42,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,90%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,69 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

08:06 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.03.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral UBS AG
07.03.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
07.03.25 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

dpa-afx Leistungsstörungen DHL-Aktie: Postbeschwerden höher als bisher angenommen DHL-Aktie: Postbeschwerden höher als bisher angenommen
dpa-afx Automaten gelten erstmals als Postfilialen
dpa-afx Hunderttausende Beschwerden wegen Paketen und Briefen
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Grün: Euro STOXX 50 steigt zum Handelsende
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) verteuert sich am Freitagnachmittag
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Europa: Das macht der Euro STOXX 50 aktuell
finanzen.net Handel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 verbucht am Freitagmittag Gewinne
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Freitagmittag höher
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) büßt am Freitagvormittag ein
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs
Deutsche Welle Deutsche Post to slash 8,000 jobs
RSS Feed
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) zu myNews hinzufügen