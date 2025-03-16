DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 49,18 Mrd. EURKGV 11,89
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 50 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Tenor sei insgesamt recht ausgewogen gewesen, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani in ihrem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar nach einer Präsentation der Finanzchefin auf einer JPMorgan-Veranstaltung in New York. Melanie Kreis habe das schwierige Umfeld beleuchtet, sich aber recht zuversichtlich gezeigt, die Handelsunsicherheiten gut zu meistern./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.03.2025 / 19:22 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Deutsche Post
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
50,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
42,73 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,01%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
42,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,69 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|08:06
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:06
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:06
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.02.25
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG