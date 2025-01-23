JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral

12:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson mit einem Kursziel von 98 schwedischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Im Netzwerkgeschäft laufe es gut bei den Schweden, in anderen Bereichen aber nicht, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande am Freitag nach Zahlen. Die Gewinne lägen insgesamt unter dem Konsens./ag/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

