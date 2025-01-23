Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
Marktkap. 28,39 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 4,28%
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson mit einem Kursziel von 98 schwedischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Im Netzwerkgeschäft laufe es gut bei den Schweden, in anderen Bereichen aber nicht, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande am Freitag nach Zahlen. Die Gewinne lägen insgesamt unter dem Konsens./ag/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:48 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
