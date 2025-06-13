DAX23.516 -1,1%ESt505.290 -1,3%Top 10 Crypto13,50 -3,0%Dow42.198 -1,8%Nas19.407 -1,3%Bitcoin91.447 -0,4%Euro1,1547 ±0,0%Öl75,18 +6,9%Gold3.433 ±0,0%
14.06.25 02:12 Uhr
Gold, Öl & Co.: Das war die Entwicklung der Rohstoffmärkte in KW 24 | finanzen.net

Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Commodities in der Kalenderwoche 24

Platz 33: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 08.06.2025 und dem 13.06.2025. Stand ist der 13.06.2025.

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas

Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -6,08 Prozent

Quelle: Stephen Sheridan Photography/Getty Images

Platz 31: Kakaopreis

Kakaopreis: -5,87 Prozent

Quelle: Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis

Orangensaftpreis: -3,51 Prozent

Quelle: Shawn Hempel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Kaffeepreis

Kaffeepreis: -2,51 Prozent

Quelle: Andrey Armyagov / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 28: Nickelpreis

Nickelpreis: -1,89 Prozent

Quelle: farbled / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Weizenpreis

Weizenpreis: -1,34 Prozent

Quelle: Valentina Proskurina / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Sojabohnenmehlpreis

Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,01 Prozent

Quelle: canacol/Getty Images

Platz 25: Palladiumpreis

Palladiumpreis: -1,00 Prozent

Quelle: dien / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Mastrindpreis

Mastrindpreis: -0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Margot Kessler / pixelio.de

Wer­bung

Platz 23: Zinkpreis

Zinkpreis: -0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Jarous / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin

Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,52 Prozent

Quelle: Petr Jilek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis

Lebendrindpreis: -0,44 Prozent

Quelle: DanVostok / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Maispreis

Maispreis: -0,23 Prozent

Quelle: Cristina Negoita / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Kupferpreis

Kupferpreis: -0,16 Prozent

Quelle: Arcady / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 18: Zuckerpreis

Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent

Quelle: denio109 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Baumwolle

Baumwolle: 0 Prozent

Quelle: Moises Fernandez Acosta / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bleipreis

Bleipreis: 0,50 Prozent

Quelle: Levent Konuk / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Silberpreis

Silberpreis: 0,69 Prozent

Quelle: Olaf Speier / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Reispreis

Reispreis: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: InnaFelker / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 13: Mageres Schwein Preis

Mageres Schwein Preis: 0,97 Prozent

Quelle: Ulrich Mueller / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis

Sojabohnenpreis: 1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Benjamin Klack / pixelio.de

Platz 11: Zinnpreis

Zinnpreis: 1,05 Prozent

Quelle: Niradj / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Rapspreis

Rapspreis: 1,24 Prozent

Quelle: K. Narloch-Liberra / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Haferpreis

Haferpreis: 1,31 Prozent

Quelle: irisphoto1 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis

Aluminiumpreis: 2,41 Prozent

Quelle: Gemenacom / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)

Naphthapreis (European): 2,84 Prozent

Quelle: g0d4ather / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Goldpreis

Goldpreis: 3,50 Prozent

Quelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Platinpreis

Platinpreis: 5,46 Prozent

Quelle: Thorsten Rust / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Sojabohnenölpreis

Sojabohnenölpreis: 6,25 Prozent

Quelle: IMAGEMORE Co, Ltd./Getty Images

Platz 3: Heizölpreis

Heizölpreis: 9,17 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Preussner / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Ölpreis (Brent)

Ölpreis (Brent): 10,53 Prozent

Quelle: Supertrooper / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Ölpreis (WTI)

Ölpreis (WTI): 11,72 Prozent

Quelle: Aleksandr Petrunovskyi / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Kokhanchikov / Shutterstock.com

