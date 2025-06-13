Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - Das waren die Tops und Flops der Rohstoffe in KW 24
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 33: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Performance der Rohstoffe im Zeitraum gegenüber. Untersuchungszeitraum liegt zwischen dem 08.06.2025 und dem 13.06.2025. Stand ist der 13.06.2025.
Platz 32: Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas: -6,08 Prozent
Platz 31: Kakaopreis
Kakaopreis: -5,87 Prozent
Platz 30: Orangensaftpreis
Orangensaftpreis: -3,51 Prozent
Platz 29: Kaffeepreis
Kaffeepreis: -2,51 Prozent
Platz 28: Nickelpreis
Nickelpreis: -1,89 Prozent
Platz 27: Weizenpreis
Weizenpreis: -1,34 Prozent
Platz 26: Sojabohnenmehlpreis
Sojabohnenmehlpreis: -1,01 Prozent
Platz 25: Palladiumpreis
Palladiumpreis: -1,00 Prozent
Platz 24: Mastrindpreis
Mastrindpreis: -0,97 Prozent
Platz 23: Zinkpreis
Zinkpreis: -0,53 Prozent
Platz 22: Dieselpreis Benzin
Dieselpreis Benzin: -0,52 Prozent
Platz 21: Lebendrindpreis
Lebendrindpreis: -0,44 Prozent
Platz 20: Maispreis
Maispreis: -0,23 Prozent
Platz 19: Kupferpreis
Kupferpreis: -0,16 Prozent
Platz 18: Zuckerpreis
Zuckerpreis: 0 Prozent
Platz 17: Baumwolle
Baumwolle: 0 Prozent
Platz 16: Bleipreis
Bleipreis: 0,50 Prozent
Platz 15: Silberpreis
Silberpreis: 0,69 Prozent
Platz 14: Reispreis
Reispreis: 0,81 Prozent
Platz 13: Mageres Schwein Preis
Mageres Schwein Preis: 0,97 Prozent
Platz 12: Sojabohnenpreis
Sojabohnenpreis: 1,04 Prozent
Platz 11: Zinnpreis
Zinnpreis: 1,05 Prozent
Platz 10: Rapspreis
Rapspreis: 1,24 Prozent
Platz 9: Haferpreis
Haferpreis: 1,31 Prozent
Platz 8: Aluminiumpreis
Aluminiumpreis: 2,41 Prozent
Platz 7: Naphthapreis (European)
Naphthapreis (European): 2,84 Prozent
Platz 6: Goldpreis
Goldpreis: 3,50 Prozent
Platz 5: Platinpreis
Platinpreis: 5,46 Prozent
Platz 4: Sojabohnenölpreis
Sojabohnenölpreis: 6,25 Prozent
Platz 3: Heizölpreis
Heizölpreis: 9,17 Prozent
Platz 2: Ölpreis (Brent)
Ölpreis (Brent): 10,53 Prozent
Platz 1: Ölpreis (WTI)
Ölpreis (WTI): 11,72 Prozent
