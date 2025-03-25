DAX 23.110 +1,1%ESt50 5.475 +1,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,83 +4,3%Dow 42.588 +0,0%Nas 18.272 +0,5%Bitcoin 81.777 +0,8%Euro 1,0789 +0,0%Öl 73,12 -0,1%Gold 3.029 +0,3%
Grand City Properties Aktie

9,56 EUR +0,26 EUR +2,74 %
STU
9,35 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,11 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,64 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Grand City Properties Buy

08:31 Uhr
Grand City Properties Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,56 EUR 0,26 EUR 2,74%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 13,90 auf 13,20 Euro gesenkt. Steigende Mieteinnahmen der Immobilienunternehmen glichen höhere Kapitalmarktzinsen aus, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in seiner am Mittwoch vorliegenden Neubewertung der Branche. Zudem dürften Fusionen und Übernahmen zunehmen. Niedrigere Kursziele für die Aktien der Branche seien höheren gewichteten durchschnittlichen Kapitalkosten geschuldet./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.03.2025 / 20:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
13,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
9,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
41,25%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
9,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,08%
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,84 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

08:31 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.03.25 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
17.03.25 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.03.25 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.03.25 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Grand City Properties auf 'Buy' - Ziel 13,20 Euro
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Grand City Properties - 'Kaufen'
dpa-afx Vonovia, LEG Immo & Co.: Immobilienaktien unter Druck - Abstufungen und hohe Renditen belasten
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
dpa-afx Grand City Properties-Aktie verliert: Dividendenzahlung für spätestens 2025 angesetzt
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties will für 2025 wieder eine Dividende zahlen
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX am Montagmittag mit Kursplus
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces good start in Q1 2024 driven by strong operations
EQS Group Grand City Properties S.A. announces successful exchange and tender offer supporting credit metrics and FFO. Issuing new benchmark perpetual note.
EQS Group EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces successful exchange and tender offer supporting credit metrics and FFO. Issuing new benchmark perpetual note.
