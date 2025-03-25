Grand City Properties Aktie
Marktkap. 1,64 Mrd. EURKGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 13,90 auf 13,20 Euro gesenkt. Steigende Mieteinnahmen der Immobilienunternehmen glichen höhere Kapitalmarktzinsen aus, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in seiner am Mittwoch vorliegenden Neubewertung der Branche. Zudem dürften Fusionen und Übernahmen zunehmen. Niedrigere Kursziele für die Aktien der Branche seien höheren gewichteten durchschnittlichen Kapitalkosten geschuldet./bek/ag
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
13,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
9,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
41,25%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
9,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,84 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
