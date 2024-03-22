Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 7,00 auf 8,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Analyst Paul May sieht die deutsche Wohnimmobilienbranche laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie weiter skeptisch. Grand City habe zwar eine vergleichsweise attraktive AFFO-Rendite (Adjusted Funds From Operations). Dem stehe aber eine recht hohe Verschuldungsquote gegenüber. Zudem scheine Aroundtown zu agieren, als ob Grand City ihr zu 100 Prozent gehöre, obwohl es nur rund 60 Prozent seien./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2024 / 19:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.03.2024 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
8,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
9,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,05%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
9,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-16,28%
|
Analyst Name:
Paul May
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,72 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
