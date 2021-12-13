|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
27,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
20,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33,37%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
20,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Neuhold
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
24,91 €
|14:11 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.12.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|25.11.21
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
