  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen BVT Zweitmarktportfolio II. Dieser Fonds bietet Ihnen Zugang zu einem breit gestreuten Engagement am Zweitmarkt für geschlossene Immobilienbeteiligungen. Jetzt informieren! -w-

Grand City Properties Aktie

20,58EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
14:15:07
STU
21,48CHF
-0,04CHF
-0,18%
14:29:38
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
16.12.2021 14:11

Grand City Properties Buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 27 auf 27,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Thomas Neuhold begründete das erhöhte Kursziel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie mit den zuletzt angekündigten Zu- und Verkäufen. In der Summe stiegen seine Prognosen für den operativen Gewinn (FFO) je Aktie der Jahre 2022 und 2023 um bis zu 4 Prozent./tih/edh

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Buy

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
27,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
20,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
33,37%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
20,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
33,62%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Neuhold 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,91 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

14:11 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
13.12.21 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.11.21 Grand City Properties Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
25.11.21 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.11.21 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

Index-Monitor
TeamViewer & Co.: Drei deutsche Unternehmen fliegen aus dem Stoxx Europe 600 - Aktien geben schlussendlich nach
Im Zuge der in drei Wochen anstehenden Veränderungen in den großen europäischen Indizes müssen drei deutsche Unternehmen den breit gefassten Stoxx Europe 600 verlassen.
06:19 Uhr
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
14.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
12.12.21
Bauministerin: Durch Enteignung entsteht keine neue Wohnung (dpa-afx)
10.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
09.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
08.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
07.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
Index-Monitor
TeamViewer & Co.: Drei deutsche Unternehmen fliegen aus dem Stoxx Europe 600 - Aktien geben schlussendlich nach
Im Zuge der in drei Wochen anstehenden Veränderungen in den großen europäischen Indizes müssen drei deutsche Unternehmen den breit gefassten Stoxx Europe 600 verlassen.
06:19 Uhr
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
14.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
12.12.21
Bauministerin: Durch Enteignung entsteht keine neue Wohnung (dpa-afx)
10.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
09.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
08.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
07.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
Index-Monitor
TeamViewer & Co.: Drei deutsche Unternehmen fliegen aus dem Stoxx Europe 600 - Aktien geben schlussendlich nach
Im Zuge der in drei Wochen anstehenden Veränderungen in den großen europäischen Indizes müssen drei deutsche Unternehmen den breit gefassten Stoxx Europe 600 verlassen.
06:19 Uhr
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
14.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
12.12.21
Bauministerin: Durch Enteignung entsteht keine neue Wohnung (dpa-afx)
10.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
09.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
08.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
07.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
Index-Monitor
TeamViewer & Co.: Drei deutsche Unternehmen fliegen aus dem Stoxx Europe 600 - Aktien geben schlussendlich nach
Im Zuge der in drei Wochen anstehenden Veränderungen in den großen europäischen Indizes müssen drei deutsche Unternehmen den breit gefassten Stoxx Europe 600 verlassen.
06:19 Uhr
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
14.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
12.12.21
Bauministerin: Durch Enteignung entsteht keine neue Wohnung (dpa-afx)
10.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
09.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
08.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
07.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)
06.12.21
ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. Newsmehr Grand City Properties S.A. News
RSS Feed
Grand City Properties S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Grand City Properties Aktie

+21,06%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,06%
Ø Kursziel: 24,91
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
22
23
24
25
26
27
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
Barclays Capital
24 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
28 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
22,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26,00 €
UBS AG
26,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +21,06%
Ø Kursziel: 24,91
alle Grand City Properties S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:40 Uhr BioNTech (ADRs) Equal-weight
13:35 Uhr Instone Real Estate Group Buy
13:24 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy
13:23 Uhr Ceconomy St. Buy
13:22 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
13:20 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
12:32 Uhr Novartis Conviction Buy List
12:30 Uhr Siemens Buy
12:29 Uhr RWE Buy
12:28 Uhr LANXESS Buy
12:27 Uhr flatexDEGIRO Buy
12:27 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Buy
12:25 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
12:21 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Buy
12:18 Uhr Inditex Buy
12:15 Uhr boohoo.com Buy
12:15 Uhr boohoo.com Overweight
12:13 Uhr Novartis Underweight
12:12 Uhr PATRIZIA Buy
11:41 Uhr EVOTEC Outperform
10:35 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
10:34 Uhr Inditex Neutral
10:33 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
10:18 Uhr Novartis Conviction Buy List
09:58 Uhr HAWESKO Kaufen
09:56 Uhr METRO (St.) Hold
09:07 Uhr Südzucker Hold
08:25 Uhr Novartis Buy
08:20 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Buy
08:14 Uhr UniCredit Buy
08:08 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
08:04 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
07:57 Uhr Merck Overweight
07:50 Uhr Inditex Equal Weight
07:49 Uhr adidas Neutral
07:49 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
07:49 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
07:48 Uhr Deutsche Post Overweight
07:34 Uhr PUMA Overweight
07:06 Uhr Beiersdorf Overweight
06:59 Uhr Daimler Truck Overweight
15.12.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
15.12.21 METRO (St.) Hold
15.12.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
15.12.21 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Overweight
15.12.21 Inditex Sector Perform
15.12.21 Inditex Overweight
15.12.21 Gesco Kaufen
15.12.21 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Outperform
15.12.21 Cogia Kaufen

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen