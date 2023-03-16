Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 10 Euro belassen. Der Ausblick des Immobilienkonzerns sei recht vorsichtig, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht./ag/edh
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
10,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
7,99 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,16%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
7,41 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,04%
|
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
