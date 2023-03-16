DAX 14.718 -1,7%ESt50 4.052 -1,6%TDax 3.214 -0,9%Dow 31.823 -1,3%Nas 11.613 -0,9%Bitcoin 24.726 +4,7%Euro 1,0634 +0,2%Öl 72,85 -2,5%Gold 1.963 +2,3%
Grand City Properties Aktie

7,41 EUR -0,74 EUR -9,09 %
STU
7,31 CHF -0,74 CHF -9,17 %
BRX
WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Deutsche Bank AG

Grand City Properties Hold

12:31
Grand City Properties Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 10 Euro belassen. Der Ausblick des Immobilienkonzerns sei recht vorsichtig, schrieb Analyst Thomas Rothäusler in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.03.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2023 / 06:45 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
10,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
7,99 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,16%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
7,41 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,04%
Analyst Name:
Thomas Rothäusler 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
11,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

