NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach detaillierten Jahreszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 12 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) je Aktie sei im Rahmen der Erwartungen ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Stephanie Dossmann am Montag in ihrer ersten Reaktion. Der Mittelpunkt der FFO-Ausblicksspanne auf 2025 habe die Konsensschätzung etwas übertroffen./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.03.2025 / 03:09 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2025 / 03:09 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
12,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
9,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
25,46%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
9,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,78%
|
Analyst Name:
Stephanie Dossmann
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,98 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|10:36
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.25
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
