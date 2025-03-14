DAX 23.033 +0,2%ESt50 5.415 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 11,69 +0,8%Dow 41.488 +1,7%Nas 17.754 +2,6%Bitcoin 76.434 +0,7%Euro 1,0908 +0,2%Öl 71,24 +0,8%Gold 2.997 +0,2%
Grand City Properties Aktie

9,47 EUR -0,08 EUR -0,79 %
STU
9,57 EUR +0,19 EUR +1,97 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,65 Mrd. EUR

KGV 10,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Grand City Properties Hold

10:36 Uhr
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,47 EUR -0,08 EUR -0,79%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach detaillierten Jahreszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 12 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (FFO I) je Aktie sei im Rahmen der Erwartungen ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Stephanie Dossmann am Montag in ihrer ersten Reaktion. Der Mittelpunkt der FFO-Ausblicksspanne auf 2025 habe die Konsensschätzung etwas übertroffen./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.03.2025 / 03:09 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2025 / 03:09 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Hold

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
12,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
9,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,46%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
9,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,78%
Analyst Name:
Stephanie Dossmann 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,98 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

10:36 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.03.25 Grand City Properties Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.03.25 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.03.25 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.03.25 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

