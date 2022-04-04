FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties nach den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 25,80 auf 24,60 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe solide Ergebnisse geliefert und seine Prognose bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Den Verschuldungsgrad von 35 Prozent bezeichnete der Experte als "konservativ" und wies darauf hin, dass Grand City Properties in den kommenden zwei Jahren keine Kredite zurückzahlen müsse./jcf/la