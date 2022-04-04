  • Suche
Grand City Properties Aktie

16,37EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
16:27:45
XETRA
17,05CHF
+0,06CHF
+0,37%
16:44:34
BRX

WKN: A1JXCV / ISIN: LU0775917882

Grand City Properties Kaufen (DZ BANK)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties nach den Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 25,80 auf 24,60 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe solide Ergebnisse geliefert und seine Prognose bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Den Verschuldungsgrad von 35 Prozent bezeichnete der Experte als "konservativ" und wies darauf hin, dass Grand City Properties in den kommenden zwei Jahren keine Kredite zurückzahlen müsse./jcf/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 14:24 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 14:33 / MESZ


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Kaufen

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Kaufen		 Kurs*:
16,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Kaufen		 Kurs aktuell:
16,37 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
23,39 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

