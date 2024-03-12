DAX 17.961 +0,0%ESt50 5.001 +0,4%MSCI World 3.397 +0,5%Dow 39.147 +0,4%Nas 16.222 -0,3%Bitcoin 66.552 +1,7%Euro 1,0958 +0,3%Öl 83,87 +1,8%Gold 2.177 +0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Porsche PAG911 Zalando ZAL111 BYD A0M4W9 RENK RENK73 Apple 865985 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt nach Sprung über 18.000-Punkte-Marke kaum verändert -- Analyst stuft Tesla ab -- Warren Buffett kauft bei Liberty Media zu -- Bitcoin, VW, Zalando, adidas, E.ON im Fokus
Top News
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite in der Verlustzone
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zeigt sich mittags schwächer
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Sie möchten Zins und Aktie am liebsten kombinieren? Wie das möglich ist, erfahren Sie hier.

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
9,26 EUR +0,17 EUR +1,81 %
STU
9,31 EUR +0,03 EUR +0,27 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 1,63 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

DZ BANK

Grand City Properties Kaufen

17:41 Uhr
Grand City Properties Kaufen
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
9,26 EUR 0,17 EUR 1,81%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties nach Jahreszahlen von 12,00 auf 12,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Das Immobilienunternehmen habe solide abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er habe seine Schätzungen fu?r 2024 und die Folgejahre etwas erhöht, da seine bisherigen Annahmen etwas zu konservativ erschienen./la/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 16:24 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 16:29 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Kaufen

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Kaufen		 Kurs*:
9,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Kaufen		 Kurs aktuell:
9,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
9,32 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

17:41 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
13:21 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
13:11 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:31 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
12:06 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.