Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Kaufen
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Grand City Properties nach Jahreszahlen von 12,00 auf 12,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Das Immobilienunternehmen habe solide abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er habe seine Schätzungen fu?r 2024 und die Folgejahre etwas erhöht, da seine bisherigen Annahmen etwas zu konservativ erschienen./la/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 16:24 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2024 / 16:29 / MEZ
Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Kaufen
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
DZ BANK
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Kaufen
|Kurs*:
9,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Kaufen
|Kurs aktuell:
9,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
9,32 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|17:41
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13:21
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:11
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:31
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:06
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
