Grand City Properties Aktie
WKN A1JXCV
ISIN LU0775917882
Symbol GRNNF
Grand City Properties Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 12 auf 11,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit etwaigen neuen Regulierungen der deutschen Immobilienbranche nach der Bundestagswahl seien zwar Risiken verbunden, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Diese Risiken seien aber geringer als zum Zeitpunkt der letzten Bundestagswahl. Bei Grand City Properties fielen höhere Kapitalkosten angesichts volatiler Märkte negativ ins Gewicht./bek/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2025 / 22:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2025 / 22:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
11,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,07%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
10,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,02%
|
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
12,98 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:21
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.25
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.01.25
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.12.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.11.24
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
