10,95 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,09 %
STU
11,05 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,09 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,9 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

UBS AG

Grand City Properties Neutral

08:21 Uhr
Grand City Properties Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
10,95 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,09%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 12 auf 11,50 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit etwaigen neuen Regulierungen der deutschen Immobilienbranche nach der Bundestagswahl seien zwar Risiken verbunden, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Diese Risiken seien aber geringer als zum Zeitpunkt der letzten Bundestagswahl. Bei Grand City Properties fielen höhere Kapitalkosten angesichts volatiler Märkte negativ ins Gewicht./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2025 / 22:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.02.2025 / 22:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Neutral

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
11,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
11,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,07%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
10,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,02%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
12,98 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

