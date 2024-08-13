Grand City Properties Aktie
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für die Aktie von Grand City Properties von 14,60 auf 15,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe einen soliden Halbjahresbericht vorgelegt und den Ausblick leicht angehoben, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Wie bei den Wettbewerbern liege das Mietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis über der ursprünglichen Prognose. Der neue faire Wert resultiere aus der Berücksichtigung eines weiterhin konservativen Abschlags von 30 Prozent von zuvor 35 Prozent auf den Nettoimmobilienwert 2024./ajx/tih
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
DZ BANK
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Kaufen
|Kurs*:
11,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Kaufen
|Kurs aktuell:
11,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,55 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|16:06
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15:11
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:46
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:11
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:51
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|16:06
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15:11
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:46
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:11
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:51
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|16:06
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13:46
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.04.24
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:11
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.03.24
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15:11
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:51
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.06.24
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.06.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.24
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.