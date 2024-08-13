DAX 17.854 +0,2%ESt50 4.715 +0,4%MSCI World 3.508 +0,2%Dow 39.805 +0,1%Nas 17.091 -0,6%Bitcoin 53.745 -2,5%Euro 1,1045 +0,5%Öl 80,46 -0,6%Gold 2.453 -0,5%
DZ BANK

16:06 Uhr
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für die Aktie von Grand City Properties von 14,60 auf 15,70 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Kaufen" belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe einen soliden Halbjahresbericht vorgelegt und den Ausblick leicht angehoben, schrieb Analyst Karsten Oblinger in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Wie bei den Wettbewerbern liege das Mietwachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis über der ursprünglichen Prognose. Der neue faire Wert resultiere aus der Berücksichtigung eines weiterhin konservativen Abschlags von 30 Prozent von zuvor 35 Prozent auf den Nettoimmobilienwert 2024./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 12:00 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.08.2024 / 12:38 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Kaufen		 Kurs*:
11,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Kaufen		 Kurs aktuell:
11,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Karsten Oblinger 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,55 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

