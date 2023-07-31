DAX 15.804 +0,2%ESt50 4.291 +0,1%TDax 3.118 -0,2%Dow 35.052 +0,3%Nas 13.588 -0,3%Bitcoin 26.627 -0,5%Euro 1,0910 +0,0%Öl 85,35 +0,3%Gold 1.903 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 PayPal A14R7U Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 NEL ASA A0B733 BYD A0M4W9 TUI TUAG50 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil -- Wall Street uneins -- Vinfast überholt bei Börsendebüt Ford und GM -- Dermapharm wird optimistischer für 2023 -- GM, H&M, Intel, Bayer, Zalando im Fokus
Top News
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Visa-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Visa-Investment eingefahren
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Adobe-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Adobe eingebracht
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Grand City Properties Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
7,32 EUR +0,11 EUR +1,46 %
STU
7,35 EUR +0,09 EUR +1,17 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 1,24 Mrd. EUR KGV 7,20 Div. Rendite 3,98

WKN A1JXCV

ISIN LU0775917882

Symbol GRNNF

Barclays Capital

Grand City Properties Underweight

14:41 Uhr
Grand City Properties Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Grand City Properties S.A.
7,32 EUR 0,11 EUR 1,46%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro belassen. Die operativen Kennziffern seien derweil besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Zudem habe der Immobilienkonzern den Jahresausblick erhöht./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:36 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties Underweight

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
7,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
7,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,57%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
7,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,31%
Analyst Name:
Paul May 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
8,20 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

14:41 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
11:36 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
11:01 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.07.23 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
07.07.23 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.