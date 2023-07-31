Barclays Capital

Grand City Properties Underweight

14:41 Uhr

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 7 Euro belassen. Die operativen Kennziffern seien derweil besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Zudem habe der Immobilienkonzern den Jahresausblick erhöht./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2023 / 06:36 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com