DAX 22.529 -0,7%ESt50 5.342 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto 11,71 +2,9%Dow 41.351 -0,2%Nas 17.648 +1,2%Bitcoin 76.226 -1,0%Euro 1,0838 -0,5%Öl 70,67 -0,3%Gold 2.944 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 HENSOLDT HAG000 PUMA 696960 RENK RENK73 Siemens Energy ENER6Y thyssenkrupp 750000 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Microsoft 870747 Palantir A2QA4J Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX im Minus -- D-Wave macht weniger Verlust als erwartet -- HelloFresh meldet erstmals rote Zahlen seit 2019 -- Führungswechsel bei Intel -- NEL, K+S, UiPath, Hannover Rück, HUGO BOSS im Fokus
Top News
BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX fällt auf rotes Terrain BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX fällt auf rotes Terrain
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Tesla und Co.: Goldman Sachs macht aus den "Magnificent 7" die "Maleficent 7" Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Tesla und Co.: Goldman Sachs macht aus den "Magnificent 7" die "Maleficent 7"
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
5 % Cashback: Teste finanzen.net ZERO und sichere Dir 5 % Cashback auf Deinen ETF-Sparplan – JETZT informieren!

Inditex Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Inditex Aktien-Sparplan
44,85 EUR +0,08 EUR +0,18 %
STU
44,89 EUR +0,30 EUR +0,67 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 151,53 Mrd. EUR

KGV 22,97
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A11873

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN ES0148396007

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol IDEXF

Deutsche Bank AG

Inditex Hold

12:41 Uhr
Inditex Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
44,85 EUR 0,08 EUR 0,18%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 52 auf 50 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Normalisierung des Umsatzwachstums der Spanier sei "schmerzhaft aber unvermeidlich", schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung der Zahlen./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2025 / 08:02 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Inditex Hold

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
50,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
44,97 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,19%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
44,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,48%
Analyst Name:
Adam Cochrane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
50,83 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

12:41 Inditex Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:21 Inditex Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:16 Inditex Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:06 Inditex Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.25 Inditex Underperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

finanzen.net Rentabler Inditex-Einstieg? EURO STOXX 50-Papier Inditex-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Inditex von vor 5 Jahren verdient EURO STOXX 50-Papier Inditex-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Inditex von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen gehen auf Erholungskurs - Inditex brechen ein
dpa-afx Inditex-Aktie tiefrot: Zara-Mutter Inditex wächst langsamer - Träger Konsum hinterlässt Spuren
dpa-afx AKTIE IM FOKUS: Inditex mit Kursrutsch am EuroStoxx-Ende - wächst langsamer
dpa-afx ROUNDUP 2: Zara-Mutter Inditex wächst langsamer - Träger Konsum belastet
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Zara-Mutter Inditex wächst langsamer - Träger Konsum hinterlässt Spuren
Dow Jones Inditex: Logistik-Expansion im harten Fast-Fashion-Wettbewerb auf Kurs
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Inditex-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Inditex von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net EURO STOXX 50-Titel Inditex-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Inditex-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient
Business Times Zara owner Inditex posts record annual profit as billionaire Ortega takes 3 billion euros in dividends
Financial Times Inditex shares slide as slowing sales growth alarms investors
RTE.ie Zara owner Inditex shares slide after slower start to Q1
Financial Times Inditex pins hopes on Trump dollar rally as sales disappoint
Financial Times Inditex pins hopes on Trump dollar rally as sales disappoint
RTE.ie Zara owner Inditex misses Q3 sales & profit expectations
RTE.ie Inditex ups fashion flights from India to avoid delays
Zacks Is Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
RSS Feed
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) zu myNews hinzufügen