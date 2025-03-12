Inditex Aktie
Marktkap. 151,53 Mrd. EURKGV 22,97
WKN A11873
ISIN ES0148396007
Symbol IDEXF
Inditex Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 52 auf 50 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Normalisierung des Umsatzwachstums der Spanier sei "schmerzhaft aber unvermeidlich", schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung der Zahlen./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.03.2025 / 08:02 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Inditex Hold
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
50,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
44,97 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,19%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
44,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,48%
|
Analyst Name:
Adam Cochrane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|12:41
|Inditex Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:21
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:16
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09:06
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.25
|Inditex Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
