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Microsoft Aktie

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AI Analyse

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Microsoft Buy

13:31 Uhr
Microsoft Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Microsoft Corp.
431,60 EUR 0,35 EUR 0,08%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Microsoft auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 575 US-Dollar belassen. Die Plattform M365 Cloud sei das kommerziell am meisten unterschätzte Produkt des Softwarekonzerns, schrieb Brent Thill in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er setzt hier auf eine positive Trendwende und sieht Microsoft gut positioniert im Bereich Unternehmens-KI./rob/gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2026 / 11:58 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.09.2026 / 17:01 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Buy

Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 575,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 493,78		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,45%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 495,32		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,09%
Analyst Name:
Brent Thill 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 581,43

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.

13:31 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.09.26 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.08.26 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.26 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.07.26 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
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