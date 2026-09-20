Microsoft Aktie
Marktkap. 3,19 Bio. EURKGV 20,79 Div. Rendite 0,98%
WKN 870747
ISIN US5949181045
Symbol MSFT
AI Analyse
Microsoft Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Microsoft auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 575 US-Dollar belassen. Die Plattform M365 Cloud sei das kommerziell am meisten unterschätzte Produkt des Softwarekonzerns, schrieb Brent Thill in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er setzt hier auf eine positive Trendwende und sieht Microsoft gut positioniert im Bereich Unternehmens-KI./rob/gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.09.2026 / 11:58 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.09.2026 / 17:01 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Buy
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 575,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 493,78
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,45%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 495,32
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,09%
|
Analyst Name:
Brent Thill
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 581,43
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|13:31
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|13:31
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|13:31
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.09.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.08.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|03.07.20
|Microsoft verkaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.11.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.09.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG