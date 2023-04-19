Microsoft Aktie
WKN 870747
ISIN US5949181045
Symbol MSFT
Microsoft Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Microsoft auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 275 US-Dollar belassen. Das Gesamtwachstum der IT-Budgets für 2023 sei nach Januar-Daten ähnlich hoch wie in der vorherigen Umfrage gewesen, während die Ausgaben für Cloud und Software leicht gestiegen seien, was auf einen bescheidenen weiteren Zuwachs des Marktanteils hindeute, schrieb Analyst Michael Briest in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie zu Softwareherstellern weltweit./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.04.2023 / 18:45 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.04.2023 / 18:45 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: James Marvin Phelps / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Microsoft
|SN8KT4
|15.09.2023
|280,00
|236,74
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Microsoft
|SV1RYT
|15.03.2024
|280,00
|224,40
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 275,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 287,32
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,29%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 287,14
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,23%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Briest
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 299,43
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|16:21
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|16:21
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.04.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.07.20
|Microsoft verkaufen
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.11.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.09.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.06.18
|Microsoft Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:21
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG