Microsoft Aktie

261,40 EUR -2,05 EUR -0,78 %
STU
287,14 USD -1,31 USD -0,45 %
NDB
WKN 870747

ISIN US5949181045

Symbol MSFT

UBS AG

Microsoft Neutral

16:21
Microsoft Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Microsoft auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 275 US-Dollar belassen. Das Gesamtwachstum der IT-Budgets für 2023 sei nach Januar-Daten ähnlich hoch wie in der vorherigen Umfrage gewesen, während die Ausgaben für Cloud und Software leicht gestiegen seien, was auf einen bescheidenen weiteren Zuwachs des Marktanteils hindeute, schrieb Analyst Michael Briest in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie zu Softwareherstellern weltweit./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.04.2023 / 18:45 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.04.2023 / 18:45 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: James Marvin Phelps / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Microsoft Neutral

Unternehmen:
Microsoft Corp.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 275,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 287,32		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,29%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 287,14		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,23%
Analyst Name:
Michael Briest 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 299,43

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.

16:21 Microsoft Neutral UBS AG
19.04.23 Microsoft Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.04.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.03.23 Microsoft Neutral UBS AG
14.03.23 Microsoft Neutral UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.

