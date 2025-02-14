DAX 22.434 -1,8%ESt50 5.461 -1,3%Top 10 Crypto 14,28 -0,9%Dow 44.628 +0,2%Nas 20.056 +0,1%Bitcoin 92.472 +1,2%Euro 1,0426 -0,2%Öl 76,12 +0,5%Gold 2.935 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Xiaomi A2JNY1 thyssenkrupp 750000 Palantir A2QA4J BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y HENSOLDT HAG000 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 Intel 855681
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt nach Rekord tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- HSBC übertrifft Erwartungen -- Nikola ist insolvent -- MTU hebt Umsatzziel an -- Trump-Zölle, HP, HOCHTIEF, Goldpreis im Fokus
Top News
Howard Hughes-Aktie unter Druck Bill Ackmans Pershing Square hebt Angebot nochmal an Howard Hughes-Aktie unter Druck Bill Ackmans Pershing Square hebt Angebot nochmal an
Palantir-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Palantir-CEO lobt Elon Musk und Präsident Trump Palantir-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Palantir-CEO lobt Elon Musk und Präsident Trump
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Wie Sie mit nur einer Anlage an Unternehmen aus der Krypto- und Blockchainindustrie partizipieren können. Mehr erfahren!

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
60,00 EUR -1,23 EUR -2,01 %
STU
50,36 GBP -0,45 GBP -0,89 %
LSE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 99,62 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,71 Div. Rendite 5,84%

WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

21:31 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
60,00 EUR -1,23 EUR -2,01%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5400 Pence belassen. Beim operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) habe der Minenbetreiber die Erwartungen leicht verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Ben Davis am Mittwoch in Reaktion auf die 2024er-Zahlen. Mit Blick auf die Dividende habe Rio Tinto die Erwartungen aber erfüllt./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 14:17 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 14:17 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
54,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
60,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
50,36 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
62,18 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

21:31 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
13.02.25 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
10.02.25 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
06.02.25 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
24.01.25 Rio Tinto Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

Dow Jones Eisenerzprojekt Rio Tinto-Aktie tiefer: Rio Tinto senkt nach Gewinnrückgang Dividende - Mitsui investiert Milliarden in Projekt Rio Tinto-Aktie tiefer: Rio Tinto senkt nach Gewinnrückgang Dividende - Mitsui investiert Milliarden in Projekt
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 fällt am Mittwochmittag
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Rio Tinto-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Rio Tinto von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 liegt am Nachmittag im Minus
finanzen.net STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Das macht der STOXX 50 mittags
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Rio Tinto-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Rio Tinto von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt Mittwochshandel im Plus
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 steigt letztendlich
finanzen.net Börse Europa in Rot: STOXX 50 am Nachmittag in Rot
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - RIO
PR Newswire Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - RIO