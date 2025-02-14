Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 99,62 Mrd. EURKGV 11,71 Div. Rendite 5,84%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5400 Pence belassen. Beim operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) habe der Minenbetreiber die Erwartungen leicht verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Ben Davis am Mittwoch in Reaktion auf die 2024er-Zahlen. Mit Blick auf die Dividende habe Rio Tinto die Erwartungen aber erfüllt./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 14:17 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 14:17 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
54,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
60,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
50,36 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
62,18 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
