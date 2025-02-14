RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

21:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 5400 Pence belassen. Beim operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) habe der Minenbetreiber die Erwartungen leicht verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Ben Davis am Mittwoch in Reaktion auf die 2024er-Zahlen. Mit Blick auf die Dividende habe Rio Tinto die Erwartungen aber erfüllt./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 14:17 / EST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.02.2025 / 14:17 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com