DAX 21.793 +0,3%ESt50 5.305 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto 16,49 -2,0%Dow 44.882 +0,4%Nas 19.682 +0,3%Bitcoin 100.877 +0,1%Euro 1,0375 -0,1%Öl 76,56 -0,6%Gold 2.800 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Deutsche Bank 514000 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 RENK RENK73 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Rekordrally geht weiter: DAX im Plus -- Apple überzeugt beim Gewinn -- Intel im vierten Quartal besser als erwartet -- Goldpreis auf Rekordhoch -- Atlassian, Samsung, Visa, HPE und Juniper im Fokus
Top News
Rheinmetall-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Explosion in spanischer Rheinmetall-Fabrik - Kein Produktionsausfall Rheinmetall-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Explosion in spanischer Rheinmetall-Fabrik - Kein Produktionsausfall
BayWa-Aktie stürzt zeitweise um 34 Prozent ab: BayWa plant Restrukturierung BayWa-Aktie stürzt zeitweise um 34 Prozent ab: BayWa plant Restrukturierung
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Nur noch heute: Sichere Dir jetzt noch Deinen Mega-Bonus - Jetzt informieren!

STMicroelectronics Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
21,43 EUR +0,17 EUR +0,78 %
STU
21,43 EUR -0,22 EUR -0,99 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 21,16 Mrd. EUR

KGV 15,82 Div. Rendite 1,39%

WKN 893438

ISIN NL0000226223

Symbol STMEF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics Neutral

12:36 Uhr
STMicroelectronics Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
STMicroelectronics N.V.
21,43 EUR 0,17 EUR 0,78%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 30 auf 29 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Frage sei nach den massiv gedämpften Erwartungen, ob das Schlimmste bereits vorüber sei, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande am Donnerstagabend nach Zahlen. Er sieht aber ein Risiko für weiter sehr hohe Lagerbestände und bleibt daher an der Seitenlinie./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 19:29 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral

Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
29,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
21,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
34,63%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
21,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,36%
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
26,39 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

12:36 STMicroelectronics Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:31 STMicroelectronics Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:26 STMicroelectronics Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:56 STMicroelectronics Buy UBS AG
30.01.25 STMicroelectronics Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V.

dpa-afx Schwacher Jahresauftakt STMicro-Aktie schwächer: Quartalsausblick enttäuscht STMicro-Aktie schwächer: Quartalsausblick enttäuscht
finanzen.net STMicroelectronics stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
finanzen.net Ausblick: STMicroelectronics zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
dpa-afx Infineon- und STMicro-Aktien können Druck durch schwache Texas Instruments-Zahlen abschütteln
finanzen.net Schwächelnde ASML-Aktie drückt Tech-Werte ins Minus: Das verursacht den Kursrutsch
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt STMicro auf 'Underweight' und Ziel auf 20 Euro
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: STMicroelectronics vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
dpa-afx STMicro-Aktie, AIXTRON-Aktie, Infineon-Aktie tiefrot: Analystenkommentare belasten
finanzen.net So stuften die Analysten die STMicroelectronics-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
Benzinga STMicroelectronics Q4 Earnings: 22% Revenue Drop, Sees Challenges With Lower Industrial and Auto Demand, Issues Weak Q1 Outlook
GlobeNewswire STMicroelectronics Supervisory Board to propose new member at 2025 AGM
Zacks TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year PPA With STMicroelectronics in France
Benzinga TotalEnergies, STMicroelectronics Sign First-Of-Its-Kind 15-Year Renewable Power Deal In France
GlobeNewswire Renewable Power: TotalEnergies Will Supply 1.5 TWh to STMicroelectronics in France over 15 Years
GlobeNewswire STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
Benzinga Where STMicroelectronics Stands With Analysts
Benzinga This STMicroelectronics Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday