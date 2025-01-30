STMicroelectronics Aktie
Marktkap. 21,16 Mrd. EURKGV 15,82 Div. Rendite 1,39%
WKN 893438
ISIN NL0000226223
Symbol STMEF
STMicroelectronics Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für STMicroelectronics von 30 auf 29 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Frage sei nach den massiv gedämpften Erwartungen, ob das Schlimmste bereits vorüber sei, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande am Donnerstagabend nach Zahlen. Er sieht aber ein Risiko für weiter sehr hohe Lagerbestände und bleibt daher an der Seitenlinie./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.01.2025 / 19:29 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: STMicroelectronics Neutral
|Unternehmen:
STMicroelectronics N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
29,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
21,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
34,63%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
21,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,36%
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
26,39 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
