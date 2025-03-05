Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie
Marktkap. 13,08 Mrd. EURKGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3CMNS
ISIN DK0061539921
Symbol VWSYF
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" belassen. Der geplante deutsche Infrastrukturfonds im Volumen von 500 Milliarden Euro sei eine positive Nachricht für den Investitionsgütersektor, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Davon sollten unter anderem Knorr-Bremse
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.03.2025 / 17:28 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
13,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
150,75 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
