JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral

08:06 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" belassen. Der geplante deutsche Infrastrukturfonds im Volumen von 500 Milliarden Euro sei eine positive Nachricht für den Investitionsgütersektor, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Davon sollten unter anderem Knorr-Bremse , Kion , Siemens und Vestas besonders profitieren, da sie ein überdurchschnittliches Engagement in Deutschland aufweisen. Alstom und Siemens Energy dürften ebenfalls Nutznießer sein, da sie trotz ihrer durchschnittlichen oder geringeren Ausrichtung auf Deutschland einen höheren Anteil ihres Konzernumsatzes auf Märkten erzielen, die unmittelbar von den Konjunkturmaßnahmen profitieren werden./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.03.2025 / 17:28 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

