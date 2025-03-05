DAX 23.081 +3,4%ESt50 5.489 +1,9%Top 10 Crypto 13,42 +1,7%Dow 43.007 +1,1%Nas 18.553 +1,5%Bitcoin 84.918 +1,2%Euro 1,0804 +0,1%Öl 69,84 +0,7%Gold 2.913 -0,2%
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Aktie

13,90 EUR +0,12 EUR +0,87 %
13,18 CHF +0,72 CHF +5,74 %
Marktkap. 13,08 Mrd. EUR

KGV 26,51 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
08:06 Uhr

08:06 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
13,90 EUR 0,12 EUR 0,87%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Vestas auf "Neutral" belassen. Der geplante deutsche Infrastrukturfonds im Volumen von 500 Milliarden Euro sei eine positive Nachricht für den Investitionsgütersektor, schrieb Analyst Akash Gupta in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Davon sollten unter anderem Knorr-Bremse , Kion , Siemens und Vestas besonders profitieren, da sie ein überdurchschnittliches Engagement in Deutschland aufweisen. Alstom und Siemens Energy dürften ebenfalls Nutznießer sein, da sie trotz ihrer durchschnittlichen oder geringeren Ausrichtung auf Deutschland einen höheren Anteil ihres Konzernumsatzes auf Märkten erzielen, die unmittelbar von den Konjunkturmaßnahmen profitieren werden./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.03.2025 / 17:28 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
13,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Akash Gupta 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
150,75 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

08:06 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.02.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform Bernstein Research
18.02.25 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vestas Wind Systems A-S

finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar
finanzen.net Vestas Wind Systems A-S zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
dpa-afx Vestas erwartet nach Rekordaufträgen weiteres Wachstum - Aktie dreht ins Plus
finanzen.net Ausblick: Vestas Wind Systems A-S gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
finanzen.net Januar 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Vestas Wind Systems A-S-Aktie angepasst
dpa-afx Orsted-Aktie bricht nach Milliardenabschreibungen ein - Druck auf Aktie von RWE und Nordex
finanzen.net Erste Schätzungen: Vestas Wind Systems A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor
dpa-afx Vestas-Aktie klettert: Auftragseingänge liefern Rückenwind - JPMorgan bewertet Vestas mit 'Neutral'
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap
Benzinga Earnings Breakdown: Vestas Wind Systems Q4
Benzinga Vestas Wind Systems Earnings Report: Q4 Overview