|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
53,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
43,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,59%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
43,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Sander Bunck
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,85 €
|08:16 Uhr
|Vonovia Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01 Uhr
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.22
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.03.22
|Vonovia Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.03.22
|Vonovia Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.12.18
|Vonovia Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.06.18
|Vonovia Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.01.18
|Vonovia Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.06.17
|Vonovia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.17
|Vonovia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.03.22
|Vonovia Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.01.22
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.21
|Vonovia Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.21
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.21
|Vonovia Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|12:29 Uhr
|ams Neutral
|12:27 Uhr
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Schaeffler Overweight
|12:18 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Overweight
|12:13 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|12:13 Uhr
|Ryanair Overweight
|12:12 Uhr
|SAFRAN Overweight
|12:12 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|12:11 Uhr
|Airbus Overweight
|12:07 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Buy
|12:07 Uhr
|Danone Overweight
|12:07 Uhr
|Aareal Bank Halten
|12:04 Uhr
|Südzucker Hold
|12:02 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Buy
|12:01 Uhr
|Sixt Buy
|12:00 Uhr
|Novartis Sell
|11:55 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|11:54 Uhr
|S&T Buy
|10:58 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Hold
|10:57 Uhr
|STRATEC Buy
|10:56 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Hold
|10:55 Uhr
|SGL Carbon Hold
|10:50 Uhr
|Valeo SA Buy
|10:50 Uhr
|Daimler Truck Buy
|10:49 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|10:40 Uhr
|KION GROUP Hold
|10:39 Uhr
|Nordex Neutral
|10:39 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Buy
|10:38 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|10:28 Uhr
|PNE Halten
|10:13 Uhr
|E.ON Outperform
|10:12 Uhr
|Uniper Market-Perform
|10:12 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|10:09 Uhr
|Aareal Bank Buy
|10:07 Uhr
|Sixt Buy
|10:06 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|10:04 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|09:51 Uhr
|GRENKE Buy
|09:49 Uhr
|Enel Outperform
|09:48 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|09:44 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|09:39 Uhr
|HelloFresh Outperform
|09:38 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Outperform
|09:31 Uhr
|Zalando Overweight
|09:28 Uhr
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|09:26 Uhr
|Prosus Overweight
|09:25 Uhr
|AXA Overweight
|09:24 Uhr
|Allianz Overweight
|09:24 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Overweight
|09:24 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Equal-weight
