LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vonovia nach endgültigen Zahlen und einem Ausblick von 60 auf 53 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Prognose für den Betriebsgewinn (FFO) in diesem Jahr decke sich in etwa mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Sander Bunck in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zielvorgaben der Immobiliengruppe für die Mieteinnahmen seien gut angesichts der schwierigen konjunkturellen Lage und der Inflation der Energiepreise. Das reduzierte Kursziel begründete der Experte mit dem Refinanzierungsumfeld und einem verschobenen Bewertungszeitraum./bek/tih