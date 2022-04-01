  • Suche
Vonovia Aktie

43,19EUR
-0,22EUR
-0,51%
13:30:54
STU

WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

05.04.2022 08:16

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vonovia nach endgültigen Zahlen und einem Ausblick von 60 auf 53 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Prognose für den Betriebsgewinn (FFO) in diesem Jahr decke sich in etwa mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Sander Bunck in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zielvorgaben der Immobiliengruppe für die Mieteinnahmen seien gut angesichts der schwierigen konjunkturellen Lage und der Inflation der Energiepreise. Das reduzierte Kursziel begründete der Experte mit dem Refinanzierungsumfeld und einem verschobenen Bewertungszeitraum./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.04.2022 / 18:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.04.2022 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
53,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
43,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,59%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
43,19 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,71%
Analyst Name:
Sander Bunck 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
59,85 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) News
Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+38,58%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +38,58%
Ø Kursziel: 59,85
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
Kepler Cheuvreux
72,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
55,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
65,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
69,00 €
Warburg Research
67,00 €
UBS AG
62,00 €
Morgan Stanley
48,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
52,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
58 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
57,00 €
Barclays Capital
53,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +38,58%
Ø Kursziel: 59,85
alle Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Kursziele

