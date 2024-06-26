Vonovia Aktie
WKN A1ML7J
ISIN DE000A1ML7J1
Symbol VNNVF
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 32 auf 34 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Kreditkosten für europäische Immobilienwerte näherten sich dem Jahrestief vom Januar, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das letzte Mal, als der Euro-Bond der Bochumer mit Laufzeit 2029 eine Rendite von 3,9 Prozent abgeworfen habe, hätten die Aktien elf Prozent höher gelegen./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.06.2024 / 19:30 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE
Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
34,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
26,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,47%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
26,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Green
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,95 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|08:01
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Baader Bank
|07.06.24
|Vonovia Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|03.06.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.06.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
