Marktkap. 21,66 Mrd. EUR KGV 15,93

WKN A1ML7J

ISIN DE000A1ML7J1

Symbol VNNVF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight

08:01 Uhr
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Overweight
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
26,46 EUR 0,42 EUR 1,61%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 32 auf 34 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Kreditkosten für europäische Immobilienwerte näherten sich dem Jahrestief vom Januar, schrieb Analyst Neil Green in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das letzte Mal, als der Euro-Bond der Bochumer mit Laufzeit 2029 eine Rendite von 3,9 Prozent abgeworfen habe, hätten die Aktien elf Prozent höher gelegen./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.06.2024 / 19:30 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Overweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
34,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
26,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,47%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
26,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,50%
Analyst Name:
Neil Green 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,95 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

08:01 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.24 Vonovia Buy Baader Bank
07.06.24 Vonovia Underweight Morgan Stanley
03.06.24 Vonovia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.06.24 Vonovia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
