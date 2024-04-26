DAX18.161 +1,4%ESt505.007 +1,4%MSCIW3.335 +0,9%Dow38.240 +0,4%Nas15.928 +2,0%Bitcoin59.318 -0,5%Euro1,0694 -0,3%Öl89,33 ±0,0%Gold2.338 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 Alphabet A (ex Google) A14Y6F Amazon 906866 Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Siemens Energy ENER6Y Commerzbank CBK100 EVOTEC 566480
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Dow schlussendlich fester -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Alphabet schlägt Erwartungen -- Microsoft mit starker Umsatz- und Gewinnentwicklung -- CVC, NEL, Tesla, Snap, Intel im Fokus
Top News
Chipdesigner mit Kritik an NVIDIAs gehyptem Blackwell-Projekt
Ausblicke und Bilanzen: Amazon, Tesla, Apple, NVIDIA & Co. - Das sind die Termine der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Performance

KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

28.04.24 01:11 Uhr
MDAX-Märchen der Woche: Erfolgsgeschichten und Börsen-Dramen | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
26.175,5 PKT 132,3 PKT 0,51%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 17 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 17/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.04.2024 und dem 26.04.2024. Stand ist der 26.04.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -30,35 Prozent

Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 49: Befesa

Befesa: -19,64 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: -8,53 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 47: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -7,94 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 46: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -7,04 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 45: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: -5,72 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 44: RTL

RTL: -5,19 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 43: Siltronic

Siltronic: -3,80 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 42: K+S

K+S: -3,36 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 41: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: -1,48 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Aurubis

Aurubis: -1,33 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 39: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: -1,29 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 38: Evonik

Evonik: -0,70 Prozent

Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -0,34 Prozent

Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: LANXESS

LANXESS: -0,31 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 35: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Lufthansa

Platz 34: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -0,14 Prozent

Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG

Platz 33: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 32: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: 0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 31: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: 0,22 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 30: freenet

freenet: 0,74 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 29: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 28: GEA

GEA: 0,81 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 27: KRONES

KRONES: 0,98 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 26: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG

Platz 25: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: 1,86 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 24: Bechtle

Bechtle: 1,89 Prozent

Platz 23: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: CTS Eventim

Platz 22: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 21: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 2,22 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 20: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,66 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 18: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 17: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 2,70 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: 2,72 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 15: Scout24

Scout24: 3,14 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 14: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: 3,55 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 13: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: 4,09 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 12: Nordex

Nordex: 4,33 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Talanx

Talanx: 4,55 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 10: Fraport

Fraport: 4,58 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 9: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: 4,99 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 8: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: 5,05 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 7: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: 6,16 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 6: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: 6,50 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 5: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: 6,64 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 4: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: 7,91 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: 8,22 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 2: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: 10,64 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 1: United Internet

United Internet: 10,74 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema MDAX

01:11KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
27.04.24Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
27.04.24Industriekonzern: Thyssen-Krupp-Betriebsrat und IG Metall rufen zu Protestkundgebung auf
27.04.24Deutsche Umwelthilfe verklagt Lufthansa wegen "Greenwashing"
26.04.24Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX schlussendlich stärker
26.04.24What's in Store for Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) in Q1 Earnings?
26.04.24Thyssenkrupp, Bernd Beetz, Insiderhandel, SAP, Zalando - das war Freitag, 26.04.2024
26.04.24Lufthansa-Chef Spohr rechnet mit weiteren Verspätungen bei Langstreckenjets