Heute im Fokus

Putin übergibt russische Tochter von Bosch an GAZPROM. Siltronic kürzt Umsatzprognose. Chevron leidet unter Gaspreisrückgang. ams OSRAM ist zum Jahresstart in die roten Zahlen gerutscht. T-Mobile US überrascht mit deutlichem Neukundengewinn. Bayer-Chef unter Druck - Aktionäre fordern mehr Tempo. Saint-Gobain bekräftigt Ausblick trotz Umsatzrückgang. Talanx verdient mehr als erwartet.