KW 17: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 17/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 19.04.2024 und dem 26.04.2024. Stand ist der 26.04.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -30,35 Prozent
Quelle: REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 49: Befesa
Befesa: -19,64 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 48: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: -8,53 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 47: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -7,94 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 46: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -7,04 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 45: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: -5,72 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 44: RTL
RTL: -5,19 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 43: Siltronic
Siltronic: -3,80 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 42: K+S
K+S: -3,36 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 41: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: -1,48 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Aurubis
Aurubis: -1,33 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 39: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: -1,29 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 38: Evonik
Evonik: -0,70 Prozent
Quelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Platz 37: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -0,34 Prozent
Quelle: Karolis Kavolelis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: LANXESS
LANXESS: -0,31 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 35: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Lufthansa
Platz 34: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -0,14 Prozent
Quelle: Bildmaterial © copyright FUCHS PETROLUB AG
Platz 33: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 32: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: 0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 31: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: 0,22 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 30: freenet
freenet: 0,74 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 29: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): 0,78 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 28: GEA
GEA: 0,81 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 27: KRONES
KRONES: 0,98 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 26: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Daniel Gebauer / Gerresheimer AG
Platz 25: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: 1,86 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 24: Bechtle
Bechtle: 1,89 Prozent
Platz 23: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: 1,92 Prozent
Quelle: CTS Eventim
Platz 22: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 2,18 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 21: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 2,22 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 20: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: 2,52 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: 2,66 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 18: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: 2,67 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 17: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 2,70 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
Platz 16: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: 2,72 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 15: Scout24
Scout24: 3,14 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 14: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: 3,55 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 13: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: 4,09 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 12: Nordex
Nordex: 4,33 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Talanx
Talanx: 4,55 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 10: Fraport
Fraport: 4,58 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 9: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: 4,99 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 8: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: 5,05 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 7: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: 6,16 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 6: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: 6,50 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 5: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: 6,64 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 4: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: 7,91 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: 8,22 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 2: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: 10,64 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 1: United Internet
United Internet: 10,74 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
