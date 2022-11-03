  • Suche
03.11.2022 13:45

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im XETRA-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 3,4 Prozent auf 79,76 EUR.
Um 04:22 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der XETRA-Sitzung um 3,4 Prozent auf 79,76 EUR ab. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 79,76 EUR. Bei 81,78 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 105 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 04.11.2021 auf bis zu 250,00 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 68,10 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 11.10.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 73,00 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 9,26 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,05 USD gegenüber 1,36 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.099,46 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 21.11.2022 erfolgen. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2024 rechnen Experten am 06.12.2023.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 3,70 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

02.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.net)
02.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen (finanzen.net)
01.11.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Vormittag stärker (finanzen.net)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
