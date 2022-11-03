Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Um 04:22 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der XETRA-Sitzung um 3,4 Prozent auf 79,76 EUR ab. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 79,76 EUR. Bei 81,78 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 105 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 04.11.2021 auf bis zu 250,00 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 68,10 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 11.10.2022 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 73,00 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 9,26 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,05 USD gegenüber 1,36 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.099,46 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.021,50 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 21.11.2022 erfolgen. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2024 rechnen Experten am 06.12.2023.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2023 3,70 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

