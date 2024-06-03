Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag mit kaum veränderter Tendenz

Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Ohne große Ausschläge präsentierte sich zuletzt die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein notierte via NASDAQ bei 61,77 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 15:53 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ bei 61,77 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 61,77 USD an. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 61,32 USD ab. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 61,60 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 62.278 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 22,88 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 23.04.2024 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 58,88 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 4,68 Prozent sinken.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 0,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.

Am 19.08.2024 werden die Q2 2025-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2025 setzen Experten auf 5,04 USD fest.

