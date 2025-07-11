KW 28: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 28/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 06.07.2025 und dem 11.07.2025. Stand ist der 11.07.2025.
Platz 29: Dai
Dai: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 28: USD Coin
USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 27: Tether
Tether: -0,01 Prozent
Platz 26: Monero
Monero: 1,99 Prozent
Platz 25: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 4,16 Prozent
Platz 24: Tron
Tron: 4,20 Prozent
Platz 23: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 4,23 Prozent
Platz 22: Toncoin
Toncoin: 5,53 Prozent
Platz 21: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 6,92 Prozent
Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 7,27 Prozent
Platz 19: Solana
Solana: 7,50 Prozent
Platz 18: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 8,13 Prozent
Platz 17: Litecoin
Litecoin: 11,45 Prozent
Platz 16: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 12,56 Prozent
Platz 15: Ethereum
Ethereum: 14,68 Prozent
Platz 14: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 14,83 Prozent
Platz 13: Tezos
Tezos: 15,43 Prozent
Platz 12: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 15,82 Prozent
Platz 11: Chainlink
Chainlink: 15,85 Prozent
Platz 10: Avalanche
Avalanche: 15,98 Prozent
Platz 9: Neo
Neo: 16,07 Prozent
Platz 8: Polkadot
Polkadot: 18,35 Prozent
Platz 7: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 18,42 Prozent
Platz 6: Uniswap
Uniswap: 18,43 Prozent
Platz 5: VeChain
VeChain: 20,20 Prozent
Platz 4: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 21,77 Prozent
Platz 3: Ripple
Ripple: 24,87 Prozent
Platz 2: Cardano
Cardano: 27,75 Prozent
Platz 1: Stellar
Stellar: 49,51 Prozent
