DAX24.255 -0,8%ESt505.383 -1,0%Top 10 Crypto15,05 +0,7%Dow44.372 -0,6%Nas20.586 -0,2%Bitcoin100.523 ±0,0%Euro1,1693 ±0,0%Öl70,63 +2,5%Gold3.357 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Clara Technologies A3E4MS Volatus Aerospace A2JEQU Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 RENK RENK73 DroneShield A2DMAA Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 thyssenkrupp 750000 Amazon 906866 Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht rot ins Wochenende -- Verluste auch an den US-Börsen -- BASF und Brenntag: Gewinnwarnung -- Tesla nennt HV-Termin -- Bitcoin-Rekord -- DroneShield, Volatus, Plug Power, Infineon im Fokus
Top News
KW 28: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt KW 28: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Langfristig investieren trotz Kursschwankungen: Diese 10 Regeln helfen in volatilen Zeiten den Überblick zu behalten Langfristig investieren trotz Kursschwankungen: Diese 10 Regeln helfen in volatilen Zeiten den Überblick zu behalten
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tops & Flops

KW 28: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

13.07.25 02:14 Uhr
Kryptowährungen KW 28: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. in dieser Woche | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8556 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0001 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
100.522,8668 EUR 48,9898 EUR 0,05%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
117.501,8899 USD 57,2645 USD 0,05%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8553 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
0,9997 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.521,1026 EUR 2,0986 EUR 0,08%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.946,9347 USD 2,4530 USD 0,08%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8553 EUR -0,0002 EUR -0,02%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9998 USD -0,0002 USD -0,02%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
2,3505 EUR 0,0063 EUR 0,27%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,7475 USD 0,0074 USD 0,27%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
137,9095 EUR 0,4234 EUR 0,31%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
161,2034 USD 0,4949 USD 0,31%
Charts|News
XLM/EUR (Stellar-Euro)
0,3391 EUR 0,0034 EUR 1,02%
Charts|News
XLM/USD (Stellar-US-Dollar)
0,3964 USD 0,0040 USD 1,02%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
587,3533 EUR 0,6838 EUR 0,12%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
686,5614 USD 0,7992 USD 0,12%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1692 EUR 0,0003 EUR 0,17%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1978 USD 0,0003 USD 0,17%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,6082 EUR 0,0023 EUR 0,38%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,7110 USD 0,0027 USD 0,38%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,2586 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,3023 USD 0,0000 USD 0,00%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 28

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 28/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 06.07.2025 und dem 11.07.2025. Stand ist der 11.07.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Dai

Dai: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: USD Coin

USD Coin: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Tether

Tether: -0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Monero

Monero: 1,99 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 4,16 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Tron

Tron: 4,20 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 4,23 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Toncoin

Toncoin: 5,53 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 6,92 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 7,27 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Solana

Solana: 7,50 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 8,13 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Litecoin

Litecoin: 11,45 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 12,56 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Ethereum

Ethereum: 14,68 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 14,83 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Tezos

Tezos: 15,43 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 15,82 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Chainlink

Chainlink: 15,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Avalanche

Avalanche: 15,98 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Neo

Neo: 16,07 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Polkadot

Polkadot: 18,35 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 18,42 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Uniswap

Uniswap: 18,43 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: VeChain

VeChain: 20,20 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 21,77 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Ripple

Ripple: 24,87 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Cardano

Cardano: 27,75 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Stellar

Stellar: 49,51 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com